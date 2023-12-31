Today In History 1231

Marie Claire US

Like many people who enter royal life, Meghan Markle has gone through quite the style evolution—particularly because she started life as an actor on Suits, which meant she had style even before she married Prince Harry. There's one important twist, though: Meghan and Harry announced they would be stepping back as senior royals in 2020. The couple has continued to do media and philanthropic work, so Meghan has since evolved again to a more streamlined, comfortable, but no less chic iteration of her style.