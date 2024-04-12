Today is known as Big Wind Day, find out why
Did you know that April 12 is known as Big Wind Day?
The mystery of a 2-story home seen floating in the San Francisco Bay for several days has been solved.
Masters officials said gate openings and tee times are delayed until further notice with thunderstorms and strong winds in forecast.
A risk for localized flooding continues as heavy rains fall over portions of Ontario, and a snow threat looms for some on Saturday
Emergency crews in parts of West Virginia and Pennsylvania waded through murky floodwaters to rescue residents as storms unleashed downpours that blanketed streets and gushed into homes and businesses Thursday night, officials said.
LA SABANA, Venezuela - Pedro Luis Pérez woke up early on the clear, sunny morning to check on his hatchlings. At his nursery, a small, fenced-in square on the beach in this coastal town, a tiny loggerhead sea turtle struggled to break free from the warm sand. Pérez stuck his hand into the sand and helped the creature out.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. “This one was born to succeed,” he said. But he was one of only a
Hours after the eaglet emerged from its egg, the dad grew “confused,” West Virginia wildlife experts said.
Floods have swamped parts of Russia and Kazakhstan after Europe’s third-longest river burst its banks, forcing more than 100,000 people to evacuate and sparking protests against the authorities.
Strong winds will drop temperatures and transition heavy rain to snow as it departs for the weekend
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A post-mortem examination of a whale that washed ashore on New Jersey's Long Beach Island found that the animal had sustained numerous blunt force injuries including a fractured skull and vertebrae. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center on Friday released observations from a necropsy done Thursday evening on the nearly 25-foot (7.6-meter) juvenile male humpback whale that was found dead in Long Beach Township. Sheila Dean, director of the center, said the whale was
Researchers caught the animals with hand nets underwater, according to a new study.
Here’s what researchers found when they observed animals at Fort Worth Zoo during total solar eclipse.
Thousands of trees in Stanley Park have been or will be cut down. Mia Gordon gets to the bottom of what's happening in the park, and what the future looks like for forests in a climate that's being increasingly threatened.
After a pleasant Wednesday, conditions will take a turn for the worse in Ontario on Thursday. A Texas low will provide the province with ample amounts of rainfall into Saturday, along with a thunderstorm threat Thursday, elevating the risk of localized flooding
"I prefer it warm and humid and hot."
Russian officials scrambled to help homeowners displaced by floods as water levels rose in the Ural River, authorities said Wednesday. Floods in the Orenburg region near Russia's border with Kazakhstan sparked the evacuation of thousands of people following the collapse of a dam on Saturday. Russia’s government has declared the situation a federal emergency. Although President Vladimir Putin is frequently shown on Russian state television meeting officials and traveling across the country, the K
More help is pouring in to the remote Vancouver Island community of Zeballos as rescue plans for a young killer whale fall into place. Marine mammal experts from the Vancouver Aquarium, logistics people and others are at the lagoon where the calf has been stranded for more than two weeks. (April 11, 2024)
Fighter pilots practice scrambling their jets so they can take off in minutes should a military threat arise. But what do they do when Mother Nature is the enemy?
A mass evacuation is underway in the Russian city of Orenburg, as severe flooding tears through parts of the country and northern Kazakhstan.
In a move that environmentalists called a betrayal, the Biden administration has approved the construction of a deepwater oil export terminal off the Texas coast that would be the largest of its kind in the United States. The Sea Port Oil Terminal being developed off Freeport, Texas, will be able to load two supertankers at once, with an export capacity of 2 million barrels of crude oil per day. The $1.8 billion project by Houston-based Enterprise Products Partners received a deepwater port license from the Department of Transportation's Maritime Administration this week, the final step in a five-year federal review.
Any outdoor weekend plans may need to be adjusted across Atlantic Canada, as a moisture-packed Texas low brings with it days of persistent rain