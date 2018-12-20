Hulu has issued an end-of-year summary of streaming activity on its service, tallying the TV shows, movies and sports its users were watching for the first 10 months of 2018.

The biggest reveal from the data was the outsize performance by NBC’s Today. Viewers watched more than 6 million hours of the morning news show, according to Hulu, which also claimed that viewers were watching more than 26 million hours per day on the service, with news and sports the most popular attractions.

The data was based on the live and on-demand viewing habits of Hulu viewers between January 1 and October 29 of this year

Other highlights of the Hulu data:

Most Watched Episode: The Season 2 premiere of The Handmaid’s Tale.

The Most Streamed Day of the Year on Hulu: Viewers watched more hours of TV on September 23 than any other day this year. Although Hulu didn’t break it out, presuming news and sports are its big draws, that Sunday featured NFL football, Tiger Woods’ first tournament win in five years, and a new allegation surfacing in the Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court saga, among other topics.

Favorite Animated Shows: The top adult animated shows on Hulu this year were Family Guy, South Park and Bob’s Burgers, while the No. 1 family friendly cartoon was Teen Titans Go!

Favorite Legal Show: Law & Order: SVU had more than 258 million episodes streamed this year.

Top Movies: Baywatch, Transformers: The Last Knight and I, Tonya.

Top Late Night: Hulu viewers watching TV between the hours of 8 PM-midnight opted for Bob’s Burgers and Brooklyn Nine-Nine or Law & Order: SVU.

Top Sports Teams: The service estimates three out of four live TV viewers were regularly watching sports. The top teams streamed this year:

– Washington Capitals (NHL)

– New England Patriots (NFL)

– Georgia Bulldogs (NCAA Football)

– Cleveland Cavaliers (NBA)

– Boston Red Sox (MLB)

