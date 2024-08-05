Today at the Olympics: Tuesday’s schedule and highlights including Josh Kerr vs Jakob Ingebrigtsen
Team GB continue their hunt for more medals at the Olympics on Tuesday as Paris 2024 rolls on with another hectic schedule in the French capital.
Tuesday’s highlights
Josh Kerr’s 1500m final showdown with Jabok Ingebrigtsen has been dubbed a “race for the ages” and is perhaps the highlight of the entire athletics schedule at these Olympics. Kerr is the world champion and bronze medallist from Tokyo while Ingebrigtsen is the reigning Olympic champion - there is also no love lost between the pair, which only adds to what should be an epic at the Stade de France.
Elsewhere in the athletics, the women’s 200m final is set to feature the new 100m champion Julian Alfred, as well as American star Gabby Thomas. Great Britain’s Daryll Neita and Dina Asher-Smith will hope to go through and join them.
It was a record-breaking opening day at the track cycling and the men’s team sprint side will look to follow the women’s gold. Jack Carlin, Edward Lowe and Hamish Turnbull.
Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix targets a second Olympic diving medal in the individual 10m final, having won synchro bronze along with
Sky Brown won bronze in Tokyo at the age of just 13, and the now 16-year-old targets a second Olympic medal in the final of the women’s park.
Team GB won gold in the equestrian team jumping earlier in the Games, and Ben Maher, Harry Charles and Scott Brash now go for individual gold in the jumping final.
Elsewhere, Lewis Richardson is guaranteed a bronze medal already in the men’s light middleweight. In the semi-finals, he goes for either bronze or silver in the against Mexico’s Marco Verde.
Here are the day’s top picks for Team GB and a full rundown from around Paris:
Team GB watch
All times BST
Ben Maher, Scott Brash, Harry Charles – equestrian, jumping (9am BST)
Andrea Spendolini Sirieix – diving, women’s 10m platform (2pm)
Sky Brown – skateboarding, women’s park (11.30am)
Jacob Fincham-Dukes – athletics, men’s long jump (7.15pm)
Josh Kerr, Neil Gourley – althetics, men’s 1500m (7.50pm)
Lizzie Bird – athletics, women’s 3000m steeplechase (8.14pm)
Dina Asher-Smith, Daryll Neita – athletics, women’s 200m (8.40pm)
Day 11 (Tuesday August 6) - 17 gold medal events
Artistic swimming
6.30pm-8pm: Team free routine
Athletics
9.05am: Women’s 1500m: round 1
9.20am: Men’s javelin: qualification A
9.50am: Men’s 110m hurdles: repechage
10.15am: Women’s long jump: qualification
10.20am: Women’s 400m: repechage
10.50am: Men’s javelin: qualification B
11am: Men’s 400m hurdles: repechage
11.30am: Men’s 200m: repechage
6.35pm: Men’s 400m: semi-finals
6.55pm: Women’s hammer: final
7.07pm: Women’s 400m hurdles: semi-finals
7.15pm: Men’s long jump: final
7.50pm: Men’s 1500m: final
8.10pm: Women’s 3000m steeplechase: final
8.40pm: Women’s 200m: final
Basketball
10am-12pm: Men’s quarter-finals
1.30pm-3.30pm: Men’s quarter-finals
5pm-7pm: Men’s quarter-finals
8.30pm-10.30pm: Men’s quarter-finals
Beach volleyball
4pm-6pm: Men’s and women’s quarter-finals (2 matches)
8pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s quarter-finals (2 matches)
Boxing
8.30pm-10.30pm: Women’s 50kg, women’s 66kg, men’s 71kg: semi-finals; women’s 60kg: final
Canoe sprint
8.30am-1.50pm: Men’s C2 500m, men’s K1 1000m, men’s K4 500m, women’s C2 500m, women’s K1 500m, women’s K4 500m: heats and quarter-finals
Cycling (track)
4.30pm-6.55pm: Men’s team sprint: first round, medal finals; men’s team pursuit: first round; women’s team pursuit: qualifying
Diving
9am-11am: Men’s 3m springboard: prelims
2pm-4pm: Women’s 10m platform: final
Equestrian
9am-11.30am: Jumping individual final
Football
5pm-11pm: Women’s semi-finals
Handball
8.30am-10.30am: Women’s quarter-finals
12.30pm-2.30pm: Women’s quarter-finals
4.30pm-6.30pm: Women’s quarter-finals
8.30pm-10.30pm: Women’s quarter-finals
Hockey
1pm-3pm: Men’s semi-finals
6pm-8pm: Men’s semi-finals
Sailing
10am-6pm: Men’s and women’s dinghy: medal races; men’s and women’s kite; mixed dinghy; mixed multihull
Skateboarding
11.30am-3pm: Women’s park: prelims
4.30pm-6pm: Women’s park: medal final
Sport climbing
9am-1pm: Women’s boulder/lead: semi-finals (boulder); men’s speed: qualification
Table tennis
9am-12pm: Men’s and women’s team: round of 16
3pm-5pm: Men’s and women’s team: quarter-finals
7pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s team: quarter-finals
Volleyball
8am-10.30: Women’s quarter-finals
12pm-2.30pm: Women’s quarter-finals
4pm-6.30pm: Women’s quarter-finals
8pm-1030pm: Women’s quarter-finals
Water polo
1pm-4pm: Women’s quarter-finals (2 matches)
6pm-9pm: Women’s quarter-finals (2 matches)
Wrestling
10am-12.30pm: Men’s Greco-Roman 60kg, men’s Greco-Roman 130kg, women’s freestyle 68kg: repechage; men’s Greco-Roman 77kg, men’s Greco-Roman 97kg, women’s freestyle 50kg: round of 16 and quarter-finals
5.15pm-9pm: Men’s Greco-Roman 77kg, men’s Greco-Roman 97kg, women’s freestyle 50kg: semi-finals; men’s Greco-Roman 60kg, men’s Greco-Roman 130kg, women’s freestyle 68kg: medal finals