Today at the Olympics: Saturday’s schedule and highlights including Laura Muir and Max Burgin

Today at the Olympics: Saturday’s schedule and highlights including Laura Muir and Max Burgin

The penultimate day of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games promises to be a jam-packed ride of blockbuster entertainment with 39 gold medals to be won starting with the men’s marathon at 7am.

Meanwhile, Team GB target medals in the final round of women’s golf, the 10m platform diving and on the athletics track with Max Burgin targeting 800m gold and Laura Muir and Georgia Bell eyeing up 1500m medals.

Saturday’s highlights

Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge is attempting to become the first marathon runner to win three consecutive Olympic golds with only Abebe Bikila (1960, 1964) and Waldemar Cierpinski (1976, 1980) standing alongside Kipchoge (2016, 2021) as two-time winners.

Georgia Hall amd Charley Hull finish off the last round of the women’s golf with Erin McNeice looking to emulate Toby Roberts as she competes in the women’s boulder and lead final.

Noah Williams and Kyel Kothari hope to cap off a fantastic Games for diving by medalling in the men’s 10m platform while the track cyclists return to the velodrome with Emma Finucane aiming to reach the women’s sprint final and Ethan Hayter & Oliver Wood chasing madison gold.

On the track, Laura Muir and Georgia Bell headline the athletics for Team GB as they go in search of medals in the women’s 1500m while Max Burgin targets glory in the men’s 800m.

Emma Hayes’s leads the United States women’s national team in the gold medal match against Brazil. The USWNT haven’t won a major international title since the 2019 Women’s World Cup with their last Olympic gold coming at London 2012.

In the evening Team USA take on France in the men’s basketball final in a repeat of the Tokyo 2020 showpiece with NBA stars LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry and Joel Embiid, favourites to win gold again.

Here are the day’s top picks for Team GB and a full rundown from around Paris:

Team GB watch

All times BST

Emile Cairess, Mahamad Mahamad & Philip Sesemann- men’s marathon (from 7am)

GB’s Caden Cunningham v Abdoul Issoufou - taekwondo last 16 (from 8.21am)

Georgia Hall & Charley Hull - women’s golf final round (from 8.3am)

Kate French & Kerenza Bryson - women’s modern pentathlon show jumping and laser run semi-finals (from 9.40am)

Erin McNeice - women’s boulder and lead final (from 11.35am)

Noah Williams & Kyel Kothari - men’s 10m platform semi-finals & final (from 12.20pm)

Emma Finucane & Sophie Capewell - track cycling, women’s sprint quarter-finals (from 4pm)

Jack Carlin & Hamish Turnbull - track cycling, men’s keirin first round (from 4.19pm)

Joseph Choong & Charles Brown - modern pentathlon, men’s individual final (from 4.55pm)

Ethan Hayter & Oliver Wood - track cycling, men’s madison final (from 4.59pm)

Max Burgin - athletics, men’s 800m final (from 6.05pm)

George Mills - athletics, men’s 5000m final (from 6.50pm)

Laura Muir & Georgia Bell - athletics, women’s 1500m final (from 7.15pm)

Day 15 (Saturday August 10) - 39 gold medal events

Artistic swimming

7.30–9.45pm: Duet free routine

Athletics (track and field)

8.00–11.00am - Men’s marathon;

7.10pm: Men’s high jump final;

7.15pm: Men’s 800m final;

7.30pm: Women’s javelin throw final;

7.35pm: Women’s 100m hurdles final;

7.50pm: Men’s 5000m final;

8.15pm: Women’s 1500m final;

9pm: Men’s 4x400m relay final;

9.14pm: Women’s 4x400m relay final

Basketball

11am-1pm: Men’s bronze medal game;

9.30-11.30pm: Men’s gold medal game

Beach volleyball

9-10pm: Men’s bronze medal match;

10.30-11.30pm: Men’s gold medal match

Boxing

9.30–9.46: Women’s 57kg final;

9.47–10.03pm: Men’s 57kg final;

10.34–10.50pm: Women’s 75kg final;

10.51-11.06pm: Men’s +92kg final

Breaking

9.19–9.40pm: B-Boys bronze medal battle, B-Boys gold medal battle

Canoe sprint

1–1.10pm: Women’s K-1 500m final A;

1.20–1.30pm: Men’s K-1 1000m final A;

1.50–2pm: Women’s C-1 200m final A

Cycling (track)

5.59–6.53pm: Men’s Madison final

Diving

3-4.40pm: Men’s 10m platform final

Football

5-8pm: Women’s gold medal match

Golf

9am–6pm: Women’s round 4

Handball

10am–12pm: Women’s bronze medal match;

3-5pm: Women’s gold medal match

Modern pentathlon

7.10–7.30pm: Men’s final laser run

Rhythmic gymnastics

2–3.30pm: Group all-around final

Sport climbing

10.15am–1.14pm: Women’s Boulder & Lead final

Table tennis

10am–1pm: Women’s team bronze-medal match;

3pm–6pm: Women’s team gold-medal match

Taekwondo

8.19–9.33pm: Men’s +80kg medal contests;

8.35–9.52pm: Women’s +67kg medal contests

Volleyball

1–3.30pm: Men’s gold medal match;

5.15–7.45pm: Women’s bronze medal match

Water polo

10.35am–12.05pm: Women’s bronze medal match;

3.35–5.05pm: Women’s gold medal match

Weightlifting

11.30am–1.38pm: Men’s 102kg;

4–6.08pm: Women’s 81kg;

8.30–10.38pm: Men’s +102kg

Wrestling