Today at the Olympics: Thursday’s schedule and highlights including Noah Lyles in the 200m
Team GB continue their Olympic medal hunt on Thursday as athletes look to keep alive medal hopes in taekwondo, diving and track cycling among other events at Paris 2024.
Elsewhere, Team USA look to add to an impressive medal haul as Noah Lyles aims to take 200m gold and Lebron James’ basketball side look to get past Serbia and into the gold medal match.
Thursday’s highlights
American sprint sensation Noah Lyles is the headline in the evening athletics session, as he hunts another gold – potentially number two of three in this Games – in the men’s 200m final at 19:30. He may run in the first heats of the 4x100m relay in the morning too.
In the morning athletics session, GB’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson begins her hunt for heptathlon gold with the 100m hurdles at 09.05.
Yasmin Harper and Grace Reid will compete in the women’s 3m springboard semi-finals from 09.00, hoping to make Friday’s final. And GB’s Jack Laugher is back in the men’s diving 3m springboard final, having won both silver and bronze in this event at the past two Olympics.
The men’s omnium takes place in the velodrome, with Ollie Wood and Ethan Hayter potentially in contention for a medal. That event begins with the scratch race at 16.00. And from 16.18, the women’s keirin quarter-finals get underway, with GB duo Emma Finucane and Katy Marchant in the hunt for a medal.
Team USA look to stay in the hunt for yet another gold medal in basketball as they take on Serbia in the semi-finals at 20.00.
In men’s hockey, the gold medal match takes place at 18:00 between Germany and the Netherlands.
Here are the day’s top picks for Team GB and a full rundown from around Paris:
Team GB watch
All times BST
Charley Hull, Georgia Hall - golf, women’s stroke play round two (from 8am)
Yasmin Harper, Grace Reid - diving, women’s 3m springboard semi-final (9am)
Katarina Johnson-Thompson - athletics, women’s heptathlon (9.05am - 100m hurdles; 10.05am - high jump; 6.35pm - shot put; 7.55pm - 200m)
Bradly Sinden - taekwondo, men’s -68kg (from 9.59am) 🥇
GB women and men - athletics, 4x100m semi-finals (10.10am and 10.35am)
Jade Jones - taekwondo, women’s -57kg (from 11am) 🥇
John Gimson and Anna Burnet - sailing, mixed multihull (11.13am) 🥇
Connor Bainbridge - sailing, men’s kite (12pm) 🥇
Jack Laugher, Jordan Houlder - diving, men’s 3m springboard final (2pm) 🥇
Ellie Aldridge - sailing, women’s kite (3.37pm) 🥇
Ethan Hayter - track cycling, men’s omnium (from 4pm) 🥇
Emma Finucane, Katy Marchant - track cycling, women’s keirin (from 4.18pm) 🥇
Jack Carlin, Hamish Turnbull - track cycling, men’s sprint quarter-finals (from 5:01pm)
Laura Muir, Georgia Bell - athletics, women’s 1500m semi-finals (6.35pm)
Day 13 (Thursday August 8) - 26 gold medal events
Athletics
9.05am: Women’s heptathlon: 100m hurdles
9.25am: Women’s shot put: qualification
9.35am: Women’s 100m hurdles: repechage
10.05am: Women’s heptathlon: high jump
10.10am: Women’s 4x100m relay: round 1
10.35am: Men’s 4x100m relay: round 1
11am: Men’s 800m: repechage
6.35pm: Women’s heptathlon: shot put;
6.35pm: Women’s 1500m: semi-finals
7pm: Women’s long jump: final 🥇
7.25pm: Men’s javelin: final 🥇
7.30pm: Men’s 200m: final 🥇
7.55pm: Women’s heptathlon: 200m
8.25pm: Women’s 400m hurdles: final 🥇
8.45pm: Men’s 110m hurdles final 🥇
Basketball
4.30pm-6.30pm: Men’s semi-finals
8pm-10pm: Men’s semi-finals
Beach volleyball
4pm-6pm: Men’s and women’s semi-finals (2 matches)
8pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s semi-finals (2 matches)
Boxing
8.30pm-10.30pm: Women’s 75kg, men’s 57kg: semi-finals; Women’s 54kg, men’s 51kg: finals 🥇
Canoe sprint
9.30am-1.30pm: Men’s C2 500m, men’s K4 500m, women’s C2 500m, women’s K4 500m: semi-finals and finals 🥇
Cycling (track)
4pm-6.55pm: Men’s sprint: quarter-finals and classification races;men’s omnium: medal final; women’s keirin: quarter-finals, semi-finals, medal final 🥇
Diving
9am-11am: Women’s 3m springboard: semi-finals
2pm-4pm: Men’s 3m springboard: final 🥇
Football
4pm-7pm: Men’s bronze-medal game
Golf
8am-5pm: Women’s tournament: round 2
Handball
3.30pm-5.30pm: Women’s semi-finals
8.30pm-10.30pm: Women’s semi-finals
Hockey
1pm-3pm: Men’s bronze-medal game
6pm-8.30pm: Men’s gold-medal game 🥇
Modern pentathlon
10am-4.30pm: Men’s and women’s fencing: ranking round
Rhythmic gymnastics
9am-12pm: Individual all-around: qualification
2pm-5pm: Individual all-around: qualification
Sailing
10am-6pm: Men’s and women’s kite: medal series 🥇
Sport climbing
9am-12.15pm: Women’s boulder/lead: semi-finals (lead); men’s speed: medal finals 🥇
Swimming
6.30am-9.30am: Women’s 10km marathon: final 🥇
Table tennis
9am-12pm: Men’s team: semi-finals
3pm-5pm: Women’s team: semi-finals
7pm-10pm: Women’s team: semi-finals
Taekwondo
8am-11.30am: Men’s 68kg, women’s 57kg: qualification rounds
1.30pm-4.30pm: Men’s 68kg, women’s 57kg: quarter-finals, semi-finals
6.30pm-10pm: Men’s 68kg, women’s 57kg: repechage rounds, medal finals 🥇
Volleyball
3pm-5.30pm: Women’s semi-finals
7pm-9.30pm: Women’s semi-finals
Water polo
12pm-3pm: Women’s classification matches and semi-finals (2 matches)
5pm-8pm: Women’s classification matches and semi-finals (2 matches)
Weightlifting
2pm-4.30pm: Women’s 59kg: final 🥇
6.30pm-9pm: Men’s 73kg: final 🥇
Wrestling
10am-12.30pm: Men’s Greco-Roman 67kg, men’s Greco-Roman 87kg, women’s freestyle 53kg: repechage; men’s freestyle 57kg, men’s freestyle 86kg, women’s freestyle 57kg: round of 16 and quarter-finals
5.15pm-9pm: Men’s freestyle 57kg, men’s freestyle 86kg, women’s freestyle 57kg: semi-finals; men’s Greco-Roman 67kg, men’s Greco-Roman 87kg, women’s freestyle 53kg: medal finals 🥇