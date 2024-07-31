Today at the Olympics: Wednesday’s schedule as Alex Yee and Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix star at Paris 2024

Today at the Olympics: Wednesday’s schedule as Alex Yee and Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix star at Paris 2024

Team GB look for more medals at the Olympics on Wednesday as Paris 2024 rolls on with another hectic schedule in the French capital.

Wedneaday’s highlights and stars to watch

Katie Ledecky returns today, looking to extend her dominance in the women’s 1500m freestyle, while also boasting the 19 fastest times of all-time. It could be the Team USA star’s eighth Olympic gold.

The men’s individual all-around final pits Hashimoto Daiki of Japan and Chinese gymnast Zhang Boheng together. The individual battle was made even more intriguing when Hashimoto claimed gold with Japan in a thrilling battle with China on Monday, while Joe Fraser and Jake Jarman also feature for Team GB.

The triathlon goes ahead after the men’s race was postponed on Tuesday. Beth Potter, Georgia Taylor-Brown and Kate Waugh go in the women's race at 7am BST, while Alex Yee and Sam Dickinson go in the men's race, rearranged for 9:45am BST.

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix and Lois Toulson go in the women's 10m platform synchro, looking to follow up Tom Daley and Noah Williams’ fine silver.

Here are the day’s top picks for Team GB and a full rundown from around Paris:

Team GB watch today (all times BST)

07:00 Triathlon - Women's Olympic Distance (Beth Potter, Georgia Taylor-Brown, Kate Waugh)

09:45 Triathlon - Men’s Olympic Distance (Alex Yee, Samuel Dickinson)

10:00 Diving - Women's 10m Platform Synchro (Spendolini Sirieix and Lois Toulson)

11:26 Men's quadruple sculls (Tom Barras, Callum Dixon, Matthew Haywood, Graeme Thomas)

11:38 Rowing - Women's quadruple sculls (Lauren Henry, Hannah Scott, Lola Anderson, Georgina Brayshaw)

13:44 BMX Freestyle - Men’s park (Kieran Reilly)

16:30 Gymnastics - Artistic - Men's Individual All-Around (Joe Fraser, Jake Jarman)

Day 5 (Wednesday July 31) - 17 gold medal events

Archery

11am-2.55pm: Men’s and women’s individual eliminations

4.45pm-7.25pm: Men’s and women’s individual eliminations

Artistic gymnastics

4.30pm-7.15pm: Men’s individual all-around final

Badminton

7.30-11am: Men’s and women’s singles: group stage

1pm-4.30pm: Men’s and women’s singles: group stage

6.30pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s singles: group stage; Mixed doubles: quarter-finals

Basketball

10am-2.15pm: Men’s and women’s group phase (2 matches)

4.15-6pm: Men’s and women’s group phase (1 match)

8pm-9.45pm: Men’s and women’s group phase (1 match)

Basketball 3x3

4.30pm-6.30pm: Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches)

8pm-11pm: Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches)

Beach volleyball

8am-12pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (4 matches)

2pm-5pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (3 matches)

7pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (3 matches)

Boxing

10am-12.25pm: Women’s 60kg: quarter-finals; women’s 66kg, men’s 57kg, men’s 71kg: round of 32 or round of 16

2.30pm-5.10pm: Women’s 60kg: quarter-finals; women’s 66kg, men’s 57kg, men’s 71kg: round of 32 or round of 16

7pm-9.25pm: Women’s 60kg: quarter-finals; women’s 66kg, men’s 57kg, men’s 71kg round of 32 or round of 16

Canoe slalom

2.30pm-5.30pm: Women’s C1: semi-finals and finals

Cycling (BMX freestyle)

12.10pm-3.30pm: Men’s and women’s finals

Diving

10am-11am: Women’s synchro 10m platform: final

Equestrian

9am-2.30pm: Dressage Grand Prix qualifier

Fencing

11am-4.30pm: Men’s sabre team: table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, placement matches

6.30pm-8.40pm: Men’s sabre team: bronze medal bout, gold medal bout

Football

4pm-10pm: Women’s group stage (6 matches)

Handball

8am-11.30am: Men’s prelims (2 matches)

1pm-4.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)

6pm-9.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)

Hockey

9am-11.30am: Women’s pool stage (2 matches)

11.45am-2.30pm: Women’s pool stage (2 matches)

4pm-6.30pm: Men’s and women’s pool stage (2 matches)

6.45pm-9.30pm: Men’s and women’s pool stage (2 matches)

Judo

9am-1pm: Women’s -70kg, men’s -90kg: elimination rounds

3pm-6pm: Women’s -70kg, men’s -90kg: medal rounds

Rowing

8.30am-12.10pm: Men’s lightweight double sculls, women’s lightweight double sculls: final C; men’s single sculls, women’s single sculls: semi-finals C/D; men’s coxless pair, women’s coxless pair, men’s lightweight double sculls, women’s lightweight double sculls: semi-finals; men’s quadruple sculls, women’s quadruple sculls: final B and medal final

Sailing

10am-6pm: Men’s and women’s windsurfing and skiff

Shooting

8am-9.30am: Men’s 50m rifle 3 positions: qualification

8am-4.05pm: Women’s trap: qualification day 2 and finals

Swimming

10am-12pm: Women’s 200m breast, men’s 200m back, women’s 200m fly: heats

7.30pm-9.30pm: Women’s 100m free: final, men’s 200m fly: final, women’s 200m fly: semi-finals, women’s 1500m free: finals; men’s 200m back, women’s 200m breast: semi-finals; men’s 200m breast: final,men’s 100m free: final

Table tennis

9am-12pm: Men’s and women’s singles: round 2

2pm-5pm: Men’s and women’s singles round 3

7pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s singles round 3

Tennis

11am-10pm: Men’s and women’s singles and doubles

Triathlon

7am-9.40am: Women’s individual final

Volleyball

8am-10.30am: Men’s prelims

12pm-2.30pm: Men’s prelims

4pm-6.30pm: Women’s prelims

8pm-10.30pm: Women’s prelims

Water polo