'Today' Star Jenna Bush Hager Revealed a Hallmark Holiday Movie Secret

Jenna Bush Hager is used to the routine she has while filming the Today show every day. Well, she definitely has some thoughts about her latest gig, including a difficulty she never thought she'd encounter.

Back in July, Jenna announced she'd be making a cameo in the upcoming Hallmark movie Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story as part of the network's "Countdown to Christmas"event. While she talked about her excitement in joining the plethora of guest appearances (which includes Donna Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and players Mecole Hardman Jr. and Clyde Edwards-Helaire), she shared the truth about what it was like to film a holiday movie on a popular network. As it turns out, there is one element that threw her off, given how the films are usually set around Christmastime.

"One of the things you don’t see as you’re watching Hallmark movies is that it’s 115 degrees," she shared with Parade on August 15. "They film most of the Hallmark movies in the summer, outdoors. So these actors have to be in coats and hats and pretending that it’s Christmas when it’s summertime. It’s really hard."

Another thing Jenna didn't necessarily anticipate? Having trouble remembering her lines, which she felt self-conscious about. Luckily, Donna was by her side to help with the unexpected slip-ups.

"She was like, ‘Don’t worry, I messed up a million lines, you’re gonna mess up your lines and they’ll just move forward," Jenna added. "Which is true, and I was nervous about it because I didn’t want to hold anybody up!"

As Hallmark fans may be aware, Deadline reported Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story will follow Alana (Hunter King), a long-time Chiefs fans whose family is competing to win the team's Fan of the Year contest. With director of fan engagement Derrick (Tyler Hynes) in the way, she could win more than just a chance of a lifetime for her loved ones... she may find her happily ever after too.

Although the majority of the details are still under wraps, at least we have Jenna's cameo to get excited for!



