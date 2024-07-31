Today's Olympics 2024 schedule: Team GB events, day five medal highlights and how to watch Paris Games

Team GB will be out to increase their early medal count on day five at the Olympic Games.

Great Britain have enjoyed a successful start to Paris 2024, claiming 12 medals in total so far including six on what was a magic Monday.

GB then increased their gold haul from two to four on Tuesday, with Nathan Hales smashing the Olympic record in the men’s trap shooting final before the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay team of James Guy, Tom Dean, Matt Richards and Duncan Scott successfully retained their title from Tokyo.

There could well be more memorable golds ahead for the Brits on Wednesday, with another busy schedule to come across a whole range of different sporting disciplines.

Best of today’s action

From 7am: Triathlons

Pollution have sufficiently receded in the River Seine and pre-race safety inspections were passed, so both triathlons will take centre stage early on Wednesday morning.

The men’s race was originally supposed to take place on Tuesday, only to be postponed by a day due to concerns over the water quality that has also prevented athletes from training in the river this week.

If the events are not cancelled, then Alex Yee will be gunning to go one better than the silver individual medal he won in Tokyo three years ago. Team GB team-mate Beth Potter is the favourite for the women’s race.

From 12:10pm: BMX freestyle finals

Team GB have big hopes in the BMX freestyle finals, which take place back-to-back in the early afternoon at the Place de la Concorde.

Reigning world and European champion Kieran Reilly will be the favourite for gold in the men’s event, though Charlotte Worthington will not defend her Olympic title from Tokyo after being surprisingly eliminated during qualifying.

9:31pm: Leon Marchand vs Kristof Milak battle in the pool

There is plenty more exciting swimming action ahead on day five, much of it involving the incredibly busy Leon Marchand.

The French sensation already has one gold in the bag from the men’s 400m individual medley, now he goes for two more on the same night as part of his bid for four in total.

Marchand races in the men’s 200m butterfly final before then taking on world-record holder Kristof Milak of Hungary in the final of the 200m breaststroke. It is an epic showdown not to be missed.

Day 5 medal events

07.00: Women’s triathlon

09.45: Men’s triathlon (rescheduled)

10.00: Women’s synchronised 10m platform diving final

11.02: Men’s quad sculls rowing finals

11.14: Women’s quad sculls rowing finals

12.10: BMX freestyle women’s park final

13.44: BMX freestyle men’s park final

14.30: Women’s trap shooting final

15.00: Judo Champ-de-Mars Arena Mat 1

16.25: Women’s canoe slalom singles final

16.30: Men’s artistic gymnastics all-around final

18.30: Men’s sabre team fencing finals

19.30: Women’s 100m freestyle swimming final

19.37: Men’s 200m butterfly swimming final

20.13: Women’s 1500m freestyle swimming final

21.31: Men’s 200m breaststroke swimming final

21.39: Men’s 100m freestyle final

How to watch Day 5

TV channel: The BBC is broadcasting two live streams of the action for the duration of the Games. This will be on BBC One, BBC Two or a stream available by clicking the red button on Freeview or a smart TV.

On Wednesday, it’s 06:45am BST until 11am on BBC One and again from 11am until 1pm, plus 7pm until 10pm.

BBC Two pick up the coverage from 1pm until 1:45pm and again from 6pm until 7pm.

There is reduced coverage compared with previous years, however, when the BBC broadcasted everything from archery to wrestling live on its website or channels. Instead, Discovery+ is the rights holder for Paris 2024 and is showing every moment across Eurosport channels in the UK from 7am-10.30pm every day.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the BBC coverage live online for free via the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer. The Discovery+ app will be showing extensive coverage, which begins at a monthly fee of £3.99.

Highlights: The BBC will be showing a nightly highlights show called Tonight at the Games, which on Wednesday night is being shown on BBC One at 10:40pm.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from reporters Matt Majendie and Malik Ouzia in Paris.