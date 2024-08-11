Today's Olympics schedule: Team GB events, Day 16 medal highlights and how to watch the Paris Games

The 2024 Olympics come to a close today.

Before all eyes turn to the closing ceremony at the Olympic Games, there are still more medals to be won as Team GB face one final gold at the Paris Olympics.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Best of today’s action

(All times BST)

Women’s marathon (7am)

Traditionally, the men’s marathon is the final athletics event run at the Games, but organisers have flipped the script this year on a course inspired by the famous Women’s March on Versailles in 1789.

The epic route will offer one last look at some of the iconic sights that have been the backdrop to these Games, including the Eiffel Tower, Hotel de Ville, the Grand Palais and the Palace of Versailles.

Women’s cycle sprint finals (from 11.45am)

World champion Emma Finucane will be seeking to end the Games on a high for Team GB with gold on the final afternoon in the velodrome, just as Jason Kenny did in Tokyo three years ago.

Day 16 medal highlights

(All times BST)

07:00: Athletics – Women’s Marathon

08:00: Handball – Spain vs Slovenia - Men’s Bronze Medal Match

09:35: Water Polo – United States vs Hungary – Men’s Bronze Medal Match

10:00: Wrestling

10:00: Modern Pentathlon – Women’s Individual Final

10:30: Basketball – Belgium vs Australia – Women’s Bronze Medal Game

10:30: Weightlifting – Women’s +81kg

11:45: Cycling Track – Women’s Sprint Finals

12:00: Volleyball – United States vs Italy – Women’s Gold Medal Match

12:23: Cycling Track – Men’s Keirin Finals

12:30: Handball – Germany vs Denmark – Men’s Gold Medal Match

12:56: Cycling Track – Women’s Omnium, Points Race 4/4

13:00: Water Polo – Serbia vs Croatia Men’s Gold Medal Match

14:30: Basketball – France vs United States – Women’s Gold Medal Game

How to watch Day 16

TV channel: The BBC is broadcasting two live streams of the action for the duration of the Games. This will be on BBC One, BBC Two or a stream available by clicking the red button on Freeview or a smart TV.

On Saturday, it’s 6:45am BST until 1:15pm on BBC One and again from 1:30pm until 5:pm, plus 5:50pm until 10pm. BBC Two briefly pick up the coverage between 1pm and 1.45pm, and 6pm and 7pm.

There is reduced coverage compared with previous years, when the BBC broadcasted every event live on its website or TV channels. Instead, Discovery+ is the main rights holder for Paris 2024 and is showing every moment across the Eurosport channels in the UK from 7am to 10.30pm every day.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the BBC coverage live online for free via the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer. The Discovery+ app is showing extensive coverage, which begins at a monthly fee of £3.99.

Highlights: The BBC are showing a nightly highlights show called Tonight at the Games, which on Saturday will begin on BBC One at 10:20pm.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on Day 15 at the Olympics via Standard Sport’s rolling live blog, with expert analysis from reporters Matt Majendie and Malik Ouzia out in Paris.