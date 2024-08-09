Today's Olympics schedule: Team GB events, Day 15 medal highlights and how to watch the Paris Games

There are only two days of action left at the Olympics in Paris, with these Games set for an action-packed conclusion over the weekend

It is the final night of athletics at the Stade de France, with Laura Muir and Georgia Ball both in the women’s 1500m final for Team GB, while British quartets will also be involved in the two 4x400m relay finals.

There is also a heavyweight basketball encounter, a busy afternoon at the velodrome, the final round of the women’s golf event and more fun at Le Bourget Climbing venue.

Great Britain have won more than 50 medals already at Paris, but it remains to be seen whether they can clear the 60 mark for the fourth Games in a row.

Best of today’s action

All times BST

Women’s 1500m final (7.15pm)

After being first disqualified and then reinstated in the women’s 5,000m, in which she won silver, Faith Kipyegon will be looking to add to her legacy as the greatest female middle-distance runner of all-time with a third straight Olympic gold medal.

Laura Muir won silver behind the Kenyan in Tokyo and has a chance of a medal again, while the fast improving Georgia Bell will hope to be in her first Olympic final.

Men’s basketball final (8.30pm)

Always one of the highlights of the Games, the men’s basketball tournament wraps up at the Bercy Arena, where a star-studded US side including the likes of Steph Curry and LeBron James are favourites to win gold.

They were given a scare against Serbia last time out, though, and Victor Wembenyama and hosts France will be roared on in what will be a white-hot atmosphere.

Day 15 medal highlights

All times BST

07.00: Athletics - men's marathon

08.00: Golf - women's individual stroke play round 4

10.30: Weightlifting - men's 102kg

11.35: Sport climbing - women's boulder and lead, final lead

11.40: Canoe sprint - women's kayak single 500m finals

12.00: Volleyball - men's gold medal match

12.10: Canoe sprint - men's kayak single 1000m finals

12.40: Canoe sprint - women's canoe single 200m finals

13.00: Rhythmic gymnastics - group all-around final

14.00: Diving - men's 10m platform final

14.00: Handball - women's gold medal match

14.00: Table tennis - women's team gold medal match

14.35: Water polo - women's gold medal match

15.00: Weightlifting - women's 81kg

16.00: Football - women's gold medal match

16.30: Modern pentathlon - men's individual final

16.59: Cycling (track) - men's madison final

18.10: Athletics - men high jump final

18.25: Athletics - men's 800m final

18.30: Artistic swimming - duet free routine

18.40: Athletics - women's javelin throw final

18.45: Athletics - women's 100m hurdles final

18.55: Wrestling - men's freestyle 74kg final

19.00: Athletics - men's 5km final

19.25: Athletics - women's 1500m final

19.30: Wrestling - men's freestyle 125kg final

19.30: Weightlifting - men's 102kg

20.12: Athletics - men's 4x400m relay final

20.15: Wrestling - women's freestyle 62kg final

20.15: Breaking - b-boys finals

20.19: Taekwondo - men's 80kg gold medal context

20.22: Athletics - women's 4x400m relay final

20.30: Basketball - men's gold medal game

20.30: Boxing - women's 57kg final

20.37: Taekwondo - women's 67kg gold medal contest

20.47: Boxing - men's 57kg final

21.16: Boxing - women's 75kg final

21.30: Beach volleyball - men's gold medal match

21.51: Boxing - men's 92kg final

How to watch Olympics Day 15

TV channel: The BBC is broadcasting two live streams of the action for the duration of the Games. This will be on BBC One, BBC Two or a stream available by clicking the red button on Freeview or a smart TV.

On Saturday, it’s 6:45am BST until 1:15pm on BBC One and again from 1:30pm until 5:pm, plus 5:50pm until 10pm. BBC Two briefly pick up the coverage between 1pm and 1.45pm, and 6pm and 7pm.

There is reduced coverage compared with previous years, when the BBC broadcasted every event live on its website or TV channels. Instead, Discovery+ is the main rights holder for Paris 2024 and is showing every moment across the Eurosport channels in the UK from 7am to 10.30pm every day.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the BBC coverage live online for free via the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer. The Discovery+ app is showing extensive coverage, which begins at a monthly fee of £3.99.

Highlights: The BBC are showing a nightly highlights show called Tonight at the Games, which on Saturday will begin on BBC One at 10:20pm.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on Day 15 at the Olympics via Standard Sport’s rolling live blog, with expert analysis from reporters Matt Majendie and Malik Ouzia out in Paris.