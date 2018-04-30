Who Is Todd Harrity? Professional Squash's First Openly Gay Male Athlete

Professional squash player Todd Harrity is ranked No. 1 in the United States of all the male squash players in the country. Harrity is also the first openly gay professional male squash player, following an announcement he made about his sexuality, according to the Professional Squash Association.

Harrity, a graduate of Princeton University, has been competing professionally for years and announced his recent news on Twitter to his followers.

“I have something that I am finally ready to get off my chest. I am gay, and I’m ready to live my life as an openly gay man,” Harrity wrote in the statement.

Harrity also shared the statement on his Instagram account. He addressed portions of his statement to everyone he knew, people he had told already who'd kept his secret, and the professional squash world.

“Lastly, I am not famous. But if I can be a source of inspiration to any others in a similar situation, I am pleased. This has not been easy for me. It has taken me a long time to accept myself as I am. But now I have, and am ready to put all of this behind me and move on with my life,” the statement concluded.

The announcement was met with acceptance and congratulations from many on both platforms. Some messages were sent by other professional squash players. Olympian and professional skier Gus Kenworthy, also one of the only openly gay athletes in his sport, reached out to Harrity to congratulate him on Twitter.

