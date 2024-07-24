Todd Wilson reports live from Paris ahead of Olympics
WPTV reporter Todd Wilson is in Paris ahead of the Olympics and explains the atmosphere just a few days before the opening ceremony.
WPTV reporter Todd Wilson is in Paris ahead of the Olympics and explains the atmosphere just a few days before the opening ceremony.
Dr. Jill Biden, an unbothered queen.
Not even Diet Mountain Dew is safe anymore.
News of Sandera's death came on July 19, with Eastwood telling 'The Hollywood Reporter' in a statement that he "will miss her very much"
EmRata just paired her itsy bitsy bikini with sand shoes and made it chic. See photos
The couple have been married since 2012, and are parents to four children.
"Those pads are not there to convey any inappropriate meaning or hidden messages."
Far-right Rep. Lauren Boebert and other Republicans have peddled the baseless claim.
The last 24 hours have truly felt like a decade.
Lauren Sanchez rocked a bold red strapless mini-dress for a weekend away in New York following her weeks-long vacation island hopping in Europe. See the pictures here...
The former Disney star and Versace muse celebrated her 32nd birthday in the It-hue of 2024 - see more
Shoutout to the team that got mattress toppers because of the "rock solid" beds.
The 'Griselda' star and orthopedic surgeon were first linked in October 2023
The pro athlete is rehabbing his leg in good company
The Flowers singer and brand ambassador celebrated the new Gucci Flora campaign in lace underwear- see more
It beats a bell concert.
Here's why Ben Affleck skipped J.Lo's Bridgerton themed birthday party.
Sarah, Duchess of York wore an embroidered Lindka Cierach wedding dress when she married her ex-husband Prince Andrew in July 1986 - see the bizarre way she wanted to pay tribute to Kind Charles' brother.
Last month, it was reported the legendary singer had big plans for her return to live performing, after being diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome.
The couple, who also share daughters James, Inez and Betty, welcomed their fourth child together in February 2023
Travis Kelce kissed and told a lot more about what made him fall so hard for his girlfriend of nearly one year, Taylor Swift.