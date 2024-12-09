Toddler among prisoners freed from Syria's notorious 'human slaughterhouse' jail

Jacob Phillips
·3 min read
Footage allegedly from Saydnaya prison, Syria showed the moment when women and children are freed (Supplied)
Footage allegedly from Saydnaya prison, Syria showed the moment when women and children are freed (Supplied)

Thousands of prisoners have been freed from Syria’s infamous jails as shocking footage emerged of a toddler appearing to be freed from a cell in the country’s “human slaughterhouse” jail.

Just north of Damascus in the Saydnaya military prison women detainees, some with their children, screamed as men broke the locks off their cell doors as rebels overthrew the “barbaric” Assad family’s regime after 50 years of rule in Syria.

“Don’t be afraid … Bashar Assad has fallen! Why are you afraid?” said one of the rebels as he tried to rush streams of women out of their jam-packed tiny cells.

Striking images, summing up the horror of the Assad regime, appear to show a young child being held inside an underground cell as prisoners were released.

People shoot in the air as they celebrate the fall of the Syrian government in Damascus, Syria, on Sunday (AP)
People shoot in the air as they celebrate the fall of the Syrian government in Damascus, Syria, on Sunday (AP)

Amnesty International and other human rights groups have described how dozens of people were secretly executed every week in Saydnaya, estimating that up to 13,000 Syrians were killed between 2011 and 2016.

Tens of thousands of detainees have been freed over the past 10 days including in cities such as Aleppo, Homs, Hama and Damascus.

One prisoner told the Associated Press he was due to be executed on Sunday after being imprisoned for seven months, but instead was woken up in his dungeon prison cell by rebels setting him free.

Bashar Barhoum, 63, explained: “I haven’t seen the sun until today. Instead of being dead tomorrow, thank God, he gave me a new lease of life.”

Families of detainees and the disappeared skipped celebrations of the downfall of the Assad dynasty.

Instead, they waited outside prisons and security branch centres, hoping their loved ones would be there. They had high expectations for the newcomers who will now run the battered country.

“This happiness will not be completed until I can see my son out of prison and know where he is,” said Bassam Masri. “I have been searching for him for two hours. He has been detained for 13 years,” since the start of the Syrian uprising in 2011.

Rebels struggled to control the chaos as crowds gathered by the Court of Justice in Damascus.

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Heba, who only gave her first name while speaking to the AP, said she was looking for her brother and brother-in-law who were detained while reporting a stolen car in 2011 and hadn’t been seen since.

“They took away so many of us,” said Heba, whose mother’s cousin also disappeared. “We know nothing about them ... They (the Assad government) burned our hearts.”

Videos shared widely across social media showed dozens of prisoners running in celebration after the insurgents released them, some barefoot and others wearing little clothing.

One of them screams in celebration after he finds out that the government has fallen.

Syria’s prisons have been infamous for their harsh conditions. Torture is systematic, say human rights groups, whistleblowers, and former detainees.

Secret executions have been reported at more than two dozen facilities run by Syrian intelligence, as well as at other sites.

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

In 2013, a Syrian military defector, known as “Caesar,” smuggled out over 53,000 photographs that human rights groups say showed clear evidence of rampant torture, but also disease and starvation in Syria’s prison facilities.

Syria’s feared security apparatus and prisons did not only serve to isolate Assad’s opponents, but also to instill fear among his own people said Lina Khatib, Associate Fellow in the Middle East and North Africa program at the London think tank Chatham House.

“Anxiety about being thrown in one of Assad’s notorious prisons created wide mistrust among Syrians,” Ms Khatib said. “Assad nurtured this culture of fear to maintain control and crush political opposition.”

