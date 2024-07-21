Toddler critically injured, 3 others hurt in Highway 417 crash
A three-year-old child was critically injured Saturday and three other people were taken to hospital after a single-vehicle crash east of Ottawa.
The crash happened at around 3:15 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Highway 417 east of Hawkesbury, Ont., according to Ontario Provincial Police.
The toddler's injuries are considered life-threatening, OPP said.
The driver and two other passengers suffered serious injuries, police said, but their lives are not at risk.
As of 9:30 p.m., the highway was still closed near the site of the crash.