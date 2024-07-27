Toddler found dead in Mississauga, Ont., after being reported missing a day earlier

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — A toddler reported missing west of Toronto on Thursday has been found dead.

Peel Regional Police say three-year-old Zaid was found in a creek in Mississauga, Ont.

They say the boy was last seen early Thursday evening in Erindale Park.

Police say Zaid was at the park with his parents when he went missing.

They say his body was found near a dam where recent rain had caused debris to collect.

No foul play is suspected, and the coroner is determining cause of death.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2024.

The Canadian Press

