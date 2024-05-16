Toddler found in the road at 5 a.m., and child’s mother is arrested, SC police say

A South Carolina woman was arrested after her 2-year-old child was found alone on a busy Midlands road early Wednesday morning, according to the Sumter Police Department.

Emmani Kiana Wells, a 24-year-old Sumter resident, was charged with unlawful conduct toward a child, police said in a news release.

Officers got involved at about 5 a.m., after a passersby spotted a small child crossing North Main Street, according to the release. That’s among the more heavily trafficked roads in Sumter.

Information on the toddler’s condition was not available, but no injuries were reported by police.

Officers knocked on doors in the area near the intersection of North Main Street and Stark Street, eventually finding the toddler’s home and mother, police said.

Wells, who was in the upstairs portion of the residence, left the toddler downstairs to be watched by a friend, according to the release. That’s when the 2-year-old left the home without anyone knowing, police said.

The South Carolina Department of Social Services was notified about the incident, and the 2-year-old was placed with other family members, police said.

Wells was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center, according to the release. Information on her bond status was not available.

Despite the arrest, police said they are continuing to investigate the incident.

If convicted on the felony charge, Wells faces a maximum punishment of 10 years in prison, according to South Carolina law.

On April 27, Wells was charged with multiple traffic violations, including a child passenger restraint system article violation, Sumter County court records show.