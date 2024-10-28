Toddler Goes Viral After He Stole His Dad's Phone at Wedding and Filmed Hilarious Footage on Dance Floor

In the viral clip, the 2-year-old can be seen head-banging to DJ Snake and Lil Jon's "Turn Down for What"

Getty A toddler dressed up for a wedding (stock image)

A toddler has gone viral after grabbing his dad's phone during a wedding and filming himself having an epic dance-off.

Two-year-old McClean Pittman was attending his uncle's wedding reception with his parents, Jim and Jesse Pittman, and the family was having some fun together on the dance floor. Suddenly, the little boy ran up to his dad and snatched his cell phone, as seen in a clip shared by his aunt on TikTok.

McClean, dressed in a white button-down shirt, khaki pants and tiny brown loafers, then proceeded to enthusiastically head-bang to DJ Snake and Lil Jon's hit "Turn Down for What." He captured it all in a close-up selfie-style video, to the delight of his family and fellow guests.

The toddler's aunt wrote over the adorable clip, "My 2-year-old nephew stole the phone and 'turned down for what, ' " and added the caption, "Vibez."

In the comments section, people shared their reactions to the boy's adorable antics.

"He's not at a party, he IS the party," one person wrote, while another quipped, "Apple juice shots and we’d stay out until 9pm!!"

Someone else said the video was "like a scene from The Hangover."

Getty A toddler with a cell phone (stock image)

McClean's father Jim joked to Newsweek that his son "couldn't be stopped." He recalled the moments leading up to the 2-year-old's hilarious dance session, telling the outlet he had crouched down to take a video of his son dancing after seeing how much he loved the music.

"Everyone was having a blast watching him and he was the first on the dance floor," Jim said. "Within seconds of me starting to record him, he noticed me, ran over, snatched the phone from me, did his thing, and then handed the phone back to me when he was done."

The proud dad said the viral video — which has so far been viewed more than 38 million times — perfectly captures McClean's unique personality.

"He is the funniest little guy, and I'm not just saying that because he's my son. Everywhere he goes, he talks, smiles, and makes people around him smile. He's pretty infectious in that way," Jim told Newsweek. "The video was hilarious, but I can't say we were surprised — it's who he is."

In a follow-up TikTok, fittingly captioned "Eat your heart out Spielberg," McClean's aunt responded to a follower's question: "How does a 2 year old have better camera skills than me?"

The aunt said, "The camera was not front-facing when the baby was holding it. It was like a Gen Z would take a selfie. The crazy part is that he kept himself in frame the entire time."

Jim told Newsweek his family has gotten a kick out of the internet's reaction to his son's smooth dance moves.

"It was pure gold that could only come from a genuine moment from our little guy," he said. "Neither my wife or I had TikTok until just a few days ago, so to see how many people have reacted to it, shared it and watched has been pretty cool. The world got a taste of the joy he brings to us, and we are happy that it made so many others smile."



