Toddler killed after being hit by car in north London as mother screamed 'stop'

The toddler was hit by a car in Wembley's residential Rowley Close (Google Maps)

A two-year-old toddler was killed in a fatal collision in Wembley as his mum was heard screaming for help.

The toddler was hit by a vehicle in Wembley’s Rowley Close at around 7pm on Sunday as his mother called for the driver of the car to “stop”.

He later died of his injuries in hospital.

A witness told The Sun: “The boy's mum was telling the driver to stop - but he still went."

A Met Police spokesperson said the driver of the car has “been spoken to”, but they have not been arrested.

A force spokesperson said: “Police are investigating a fatal collision that took place in Rowley Close, Wembley at around 7.15pm on Sunday, 27 October.

“A car was in collision with a two-year-old boy at the location. He was taken to hospital but despite the best efforts of medical staff he sadly died.

“The driver of the car has been spoken to. They have not been arrested.”

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said paramedics and the Air Ambulance were called to the scene, but the boy’s life sadly could not be saved.

The spokesperson said: “We were called at 6.58pm on Sunday to reports of an incident on Acton Lane.

“We sent resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, an advanced paramedic and an incident response officer.

“We also dispatched a trauma team in a car from London’s Air Ambulance.

“Very sadly, despite the best efforts of our crews, a child was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Alperton on 020 8246 9820.