Toddler lost in cornfield rescued
Body camera video shows investigators sift their way through a massive cornfield to track down a missing boy.
Body camera video shows investigators sift their way through a massive cornfield to track down a missing boy.
We recently published a list of 17 Trending AI Stocks on Latest Analyst Ratings and News. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) stands against the other trending AI stocks. The AI industry continues to be highly dynamic, with significant growth anticipated across various sectors in 2024. […]
Mother of 2-year-old child who overdosed on drugs sentenced to probation
A one-time Miss Teen USA contestant mocked for her stuttering answer to a judge’s question has shamed JD Vance for resurfacing her ordeal and using it to attack Kamala Harris.Caitlin Upton was 18 and competing in the Miss Teen USA 2007 pageant when her stumbling response to a question about why some Americans couldn’t find their own country on the map became an early viral sensation.“I personally believe that U.S. Americans are unable to do so because, um, some people out there in our nation don
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police used a tanklike vehicle with a battering ram to smash into a Southern California home and arrest the next-door neighbor of a couple living in a nudist community who were reported missing earlier this week, officials said Friday.
The incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday, Aug. 28, according to authorities
Summerside police say they have laid additional charges against a man and woman accused of carrying out "the grandparent scam" to defraud people by saying their grandchildren were in legal trouble and needed bail money.A news release issued by Summerside Police Services on Friday said Luis Luciano David Cortez Abarca, 26, and Genesis Javiera Carvajal Tapia, 25, were each charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000.The charges were laid after two people in Summerside were defrauded of $6,000 eac
Nathaniel Radimak, who went on a 'reign of terror' smashing cars with a pipe, has been released from prison.
Stephanie Menard, 73, and Daniel Menard, 79, were reported missing from a nudist community in California on Sunday, according to police.
A criminal court on the neighbouring island of Samui found Daniel Sancho Bronchalo, 30, guilty of the premeditated murder of Edwin Arrieta Arteaga, 44, whose body was cut up and concealed by the accused, a court statement said. Daniel Sancho is the son of Rodolfo Sancho, who starred in "El Ministerio del Tiempo" (The Ministry of Time) and actress Silvia Bronchalo.
A suspect in the murder of a Toronto-area woman whose burned remains were found earlier this month has fled Canada, police said Thursday, adding an international dimension to the weeks-long investigation.
DNA evidence from a cigarette butt has led to an arrest in the 1980 killing of a woman in Washington state, police said this week.
A hearing today is set to determine whether the trial of Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in 2022, will be moved out of Latah County, a location his attorneys argued would be unable to provide an unbiased jury for the long-awaited anticipated trial.
Brian Chin, a 32-year-old Chinatown landlord, was charged with felony assault after a violent altercation with a homeless man near Chrystie and Grand streets in Manhattan. The incident, which occurred on Saturday night, left the man hospitalized with severe injuries, including facial and skull fractures that rendered him unable to identify himself to authorities. What happened: The confrontation reportedly began when Chin allegedly kicked the homeless man sleeping on a corner three times.
Muna Pandey, 21, installed a camera outside her home because of a stalker. A year later, it may have caught her alleged killer.
Four children were inside their New Market, Maryland home when their parents were killed after being shot at 42 times at close range, police said.
Two women are dead, and two men remain in critical condition following what police say was an apparent drug overdose at a beach access point west of Victoria on Vancouver Island.In a statement Friday, West Shore RCMP said they responded to reports of four individuals in "medical distress" in a parking area at the Taylor Road beach access in Metchosin at approximately 6:25 a.m.Police said they discovered a vehicle in the parking lot with all its doors open. Nearby, four individuals were found lyi
Steve Bannon, the right-wing podcaster and former Donald Trump aide, asked a federal judge on Thursday to release him from prison early as he continues to challenge his contempt of Congress conviction.
“I ducked down and looked up and my mom was bleeding and I pulled off the interstate,” said the son of Earlie Harris
The two children were transported to the hospital but "tragically, they did not survive," Sherman Police Department said in a release
The 19-year-old driver told officers he didn’t feel good while driving and pulled over, and in a follow-up interview he denied his car had any damage, police said.