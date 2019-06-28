Toddler Not All That Impressed by Father's Trick Shot Skills

Montreal man David Freiheit’s son, Ethan, bore witness to possibly one of his father’s finest sporting moments – not that the toddler cared all that much about it.

In this video, posted to Freiheit’s YouTube channel channel, he can be seen bouncing a ball around a basketball court while Ethan watches on. When Freiheit, otherwise known as Viva Frei, manages to rebound the ball off the wall to arc back into the basket though, Ethan’s demeanour doesn’t change much.

“I was just playing in the gym with my youngest kid, fooling around with a basketball. I ended up pulling off one of the greatest tricks in the history of humankind. My kid was not all that impressed,” Freiheit told Storyful. Credit: Viva Frei via Storyful