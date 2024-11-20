Tokyo Metro to help run London's Elizabeth line as new operator named

Aslef and the RMT said taking said London’s Elizabeth line and London Overground should be taken under public control (Alamy/PA)

A new operator has been announced to run London's Elizabeth Line.

Transport for London (TfL) said it intended to award the contract to GTS Rail Operations Limited, a joint venture between Go Ahead Group, Tokyo Metro and Sumitomo Corporation.

It is the first time Tokyo Metro has run a line outside its own network. The contract will cover seven years with an option to extend for up to two additional years.

GTS Rail Operations Limited will take over from the existing operator, MTR Corporation (Crossrail) Limited, in May 2025.

Claire Mann, TfL's chief operating officer, said: "The Elizabeth line has had a transformational impact since opening in 2022 and has quickly become one of the most popular and reliable railways in the country.

"The railway has provided new, more direct journey options which has led to huge numbers of customers using our safe and accessible trains and stations.

"I am delighted that we have appointed GTS Rail Operations to continue to build on the success of the Elizabeth line and I look forward to working with them."

Miguel Parras, chief executive of the Go-Ahead Group, said: "We're proud to have been chosen to be TfL's partner, together with Sumitomo Corporation and Tokyo Metro, for the operation of the iconic Elizabeth line. We look forward to bringing our collective expertise across UK and international rail operations to London.

"Our objectives are aligned with TfL - to connect communities across London through safe, reliable, and sustainable public transport services, delivered to the highest level of customer satisfaction."

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) criticised the decision, saying in a statement: "Continuing down the privatisation path risks further short-changing passengers and undermining the financial sustainability of the capital's transport system, said the union."

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "It is deeply concerning that while other parts of our rail network are being brought back into public hands, the Elizabeth Line is being left to funnel profits to private operators.

"This approach prioritises corporate shareholders over London's passengers and workers, and it's a missed opportunity to reinvest every penny into improving services and keeping fares affordable."