'I told my parents that I needed to learn how to play the guitar because of that...' James Bay reveals song that inspired his music

James Bay says Eric Clapton's 'Layla' was the song that inspired him to become a guitarist.

The 34-year-old musician can recall hearing the iconic opening riff to the 1970s rock song - which Clapton recorded with his former band Derek and the Dominos - at his family home when he was 11 years old.

James' dad had been playing the record and he rushed downstairs to listen to the song and immediately informed his parents Nick and Jill that he had to learn the guitar.

In an interview with TheLINEofBESTFIT.com, he said: "It's stunning. I remember the first time I heard it. I was in my bedroom, which was at the top of the stairs in my parents' house. My dad was playing the record downstairs, and I heard that iconic riff. I came downstairs and listened to the whole thing.

"I was 11 and, with that grandiose 11-year-old energy, I told my parents that I needed to learn how to play the guitar because of that song. It played a massive part in why I even picked up a guitar, because at that age, when you’re changing so much, things mean more to you. 'Layla' made me feel like I was tapping into something timeless, even though it was 2002.

"'Layla' is not just a great riff; it's a great song overall. I've watched countless documentaries about its recording. I love Tom Hanks' take on it from Desert Island Discs. He listens to 'Layla' and just marvels at it. It's one of those rock and roll records that will always turn you on, like Chuck Berry's 'Johnny B. Goode'.

Bay was surprised to learn from Ed Sheeran when they toured together that 'Layla' was also the song that inspired him to play guitar, and the 'Shape of You' hitmaker was exactly the same age when he first heard Clapton's masterpiece.

The 'Hold Back the River' singer shared: "It’s interesting - I went on tour with Ed in 2019, we were having a break, playing football, and he turned to me and asked, 'Why did you pick up a guitar?' And I told him the same story I told you. He’s the same school year as me, just six months younger, and he said he also was 11 and heard 'Layla' and knew he had to pick up a guitar and learn how to play.

Bay - who is just about to release his fourth studio LP 'Changes All the Time' - admits 23 years after he first ever heard 'Layla' it still gives him a thrill when he hears that riff.

He said: "I don't listen to 'Layla' every day, but it's special whenever I do. The sound of that riff is just incredible. Seeing my dad react to it is cool because he loved it for 30 years before I even heard it. There's something beautiful about that continuity."