Who should have told schools about teen under monitoring?
An 11 News Investigates timeline aims to figure out how a teenager under state monitoring for an attempted murder conviction was charged with murder. 11 News Investigates examined multiple state and county agencies for their parts in monitoring Tracee Parker, 17. The teenager was convicted on an Anne Arundel County attempted murder charge in 2023 and put on state monitoring before his arrest Tuesday in connection with a homicide in Columbia.