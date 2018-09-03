Toledo Rockets Player Scores Touchdown With Incredible Punt Block

Toledo Rockets player Cody Thompson combined a punt block with a very short return to score a bizarre touchdown against VMI Keydets on September 1.

In footage shared by BCSN on Twitter, VMI Keydets punter Reed King can be seen receiving the ball in his own end zone. But Toledo’s Thompson is so fast through the defensive line that the ball hardly has time to leave King’s boot before Thompson grabs it, and scores a very short, very unusual punt-return touchdown.

“That’s one way to score a touchdown,” BCSN tweeted.

Thompson’s play came early in the first quarter, and it didn’t get much better for VMI, as the Rockets coasted to a 66-3 win.

The clip had clocked by more than four million views by the time of writing. Credit: @BCSNsports via Storyful