Tolls likely to increase in 2028 due to Key Bridge collapse

The Maryland Transportation of Authority is expecting to lose millions in toll revenue while we wait for a new Key Bridge. "Cumulatively, from the date of collapse to the assumed reopening in the fall of 2028, the revenue loss associated with the closure of the bridge is estimated to be $143.9 million,” the MDTA tells WMAR-2 News. “It's a combination; it's hazmats, it's passenger vehicles that are going south on 95 that are choosing to go around the beltway instead of through the tunnel, or the reverse, coming north,” Deborah Sharpless, chief financial officer for the MDTA, said during a board meeting Friday, where the agency’s financial staff provided updates on the Key Bridge.