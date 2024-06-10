Tom Bergeron to Receive First Sam Rubin Award at Critics Choice Real TV Awards

Tom Bergeron will receive the inaugural Sam Rubin Award at the sixth annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards. Bergeron, the television personality known for hosting “Dancing With the Stars,” “America’s Funniest Home Videos” and “Hollywood Squares” and for being an anchor on “Good Morning America,” will be honored at the ceremony taking place in Los Angeles on June 15. His award is named after journalist Sam Rubin, who was a member of the Critics Choice Association’s Board of Directors and passed away in May.

John Walsh will receive the Career Achievement Award in recognition of his work as host of “America’s Most Wanted,” “The Hunt With John Walsh” and “In Pursuit With John Walsh” as well as his anti-crime activism following the 1983 murder of his son.

With five nods each, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “The Traitors” led the nominations for this year’s Critics Choice Real TV Awards. Twin comedians Randy Sklar and Jason Sklar will return to host this year’s show, which will also feature appearances by presenters Alfonso Ribeiro, Brock Davies and Scheana Shay, Chelsea Lazkani, Drew and Jonathan Scott, Duff Goldman, Jane Lynch, Joe Manganiello, Justin Willman, Kamie Crawford, Kirsten Dunst, Mary Bonnet, Matt Iseman, Nicole Young, Patti Stanger, Phil Keoghan, Retta, Sandra Lee and others.

The Critics Choice Association is made up of more than 600 media critics and journalists. The Real TV nominees were chosen by members with experience in nonfiction, unscripted and reality programming. CCA membership votes to determine the winners.

