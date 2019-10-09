Tom Brady Calls Rob Gronkowski's New Post-Patriots Gig a 'Great Opportunity' for the Retired Star

Rob Gronkowski has retired from the NFL, but he isn’t finished with football yet.

The former New England Patriots tight end, 30 — famously nicknamed “Gronk” — will be joining the team at Fox Sports as a football analyst, the network announced on Tuesday, according to ESPN.

His first appearance on the show will be this Thursday during the pregame segment for the Patriots home game against the New York Giants, joining Terry Bradshaw, Michael Strahan and Tony Gonzalez.

Gronkowski’s former teammate and quarterback Tom Brady reportedly said he’s sure the retired player will have some “hard-hitting analysis” for viewers.

“He’ll be good,” said Brady, who played with Gronkowski from 2010 to 2018. “He’s been good at everything he’s done. I didn’t know that, that’s good for him. Good opportunity.”

“That’s great,” Brady added. “It’s great to a lot of our guys get a lot of great opportunities like that.”

Gronkowski announced his retirement from professional football in March at just 29, after spending nine seasons playing for the Patriots.

“It all started at 20 years old on stage at the NFL draft when my dream came true, and now here I am about to turn 30 in a few months with a decision I feel is the biggest of my life so far. I will be retiring from the game of football today,” he wrote on Instagram at the time, alongside a shot of himself celebrating the team’s latest Super Bowl win.

He went on to thank team owner Robert Kraft, 78, and head coach Bill Belichick, 67.

“My life experiences over the last 9 years have been amazing both on and off the field,” Gronkowski continued. “The people I have met, the relationships I have built, the championships I have been [a part] of, I just want to thank the whole New England Patriots organization for every opportunity.”

