Tom Brady Celebrates His 47th Birthday By Paying Tribute to His 'Beautiful Kids' and 'Best Family and Friends'

Tom Brady is celebrating another year around the sun spent with his loved ones!

The seven-time Super Bowl champ and former quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots celebrated his 47th birthday on Saturday, Aug. 3, by sharing a carousel of throwback photos over the last year showing special moments between him and his three children John "Jack" Edward Thomas, 16, Benjamin Rein, 14, and Vivian Lake, 11.

"The lost files from 46!," he captioned his Instagram post. "What a special year with these beautiful kids, the best family and friends anyone could ask for, and all of you!"

"Here’s to making 47 our best year yet… Also, you get to post a selfie on your birthday, everyone chill out 😜🙌🏼🦁," he joked, while concluding the post.

Alongside the message, he kicked off his birthday Instagram carousel with a snap that showed him looking on as his daughter dove off a rock into the ocean. He also shared additional one-on-one photos, including a pic posing mid-golf with Jack as they wore similar golfing clothes and a photo posing with Benjamin as they sat on some bleachers.

Several other photos showed the family jetting around the world and posing at multiple events, including what appeared to be a racing competition. Brady could also be seen throwing a peace sign as he took a selfie in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris alongside his kids.

The sweet slideshow also included snippets of an outdoor trip with Benjamin and Vivian, with one snap of them holding up nets as they posed together. The final snap in Brady's post was a solo selfie of the athlete taking in some sun while topless on a boat.

Brady shares Jack with ex-girlfriend and actress Bridget Moynahan and Benjamin and Vivian with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

Last year, Brady celebrated his 46th birthday with a trip to Tanzania along with his 11-year-old daughter, Vivian Lake, a source told PEOPLE. The two went on a safari and looked at some big cats before checking out zebras — Brady's favorite animals, according to his daughter.

The Patriots Hall of Fame inductee posted a photo on his Instagram Stories of Vivian’s handwritten message in the sand. “My dad loves zebras,” she wrote. He also shared up-close-and-personal shots of a lion and elephant with his followers.

Brady’s 47th birthday celebrations, meanwhile, come two days after he shared some cute photos on Instagram of him with Vivian. The proud father could be seen kissing his daughter on her cheek, negotiating with her over cotton candy and spending time aboard a boat.

"Dinner, negotiating over dessert, and a 46 year old dad who was just told 'do something cool' 😂," Brady captioned the carousel at the time, which also featured Michael Rubin and his daughter Kylie, 18.



