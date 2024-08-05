Tom Brady and Daughter Vivian Have Cute Family Day Watching Simone Biles at Paris Olympics

Brady revealed to PEOPLE in June that his daughter Vivian would be his date at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images Tom Brady and his daughter Vivian watch gymnastics at the Bercy Arena in Paris

Tom Brady and his daughter Vivian Lake are cheering on the G.O.A.T!

On Monday, August 5, the NFL star, 47, and his daughter, 11, had a dad-and-daughter day watching Simone Biles compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Wearing a white baseball cap and navy blue sweatshirt Brady sat in the stands alongside Vivian, who wore a gray sweatshirt for the event.

Sadly they didn't get to see Biles, 27, add to her record-breaking haul of 10 Olympic gymnastics medals as both she and her teammate Suni Lee fell off the balance beam during the apparatus final, finishing the competition in 5th and 6th place.



Related: Tom Brady Shares Sweet New Photos Enjoying Dinner with Daughter Vivian Before 'Negotiating Over Dessert'

Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images Simone Biles and Sunisa Lee

The outing comes after the football star also shared multiple snaps from the Olympics on his Instagram Stories on Sunday, August 4. This included photos of the gold medal tennis match between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz, and a video of Brady taking a selfie with U.S. rugby sevens star Ilona Maher.

“There’s only one Olympic medalist in this picture and it ain’t me @ilonamaher,” Brady wrote in his caption before sharing a snap of their selfie.

The father of three then shared a video of the Eiffel Tower, which played alongside Kanye West’s song “Flashing Lights.”

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!



Related: Tom Brady Shares Sweet New Photos with Sons Jack and Benjamin That Make His 'Heart Sing'

Back in June, Brady revealed to PEOPLE that he would be attending the summer Olympics with his daughter.

"It's going to be so fun," he said at the time.

Speaking about his love for sports, he added, "I love all sports!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Whether it's a soccer team in the UK, whether it's a racing team like the Hertz Jota team, whether it's a football team, pickleball team, a women's basketball team, an NFL team...really the culture is about people, and about accountability and discipline, and then leadership," he said.

In addition to Vivian, Brady shares son Benjamin Rein, 14, with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. He’s also father to son John "Jack" Edward, 16, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend, actress Bridget Moynahan.

To learn more about all the Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls, come to people.com to check out ongoing coverage before, during and after the games. And sign up for Going for Gold, our Olympics newsletter, to get the biggest stories from the Games delivered straight to your inbox. Watch the Paris Olympics and Paralympics, beginning July 26, on NBC and Peacock.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.