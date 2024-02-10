Tom Brady donates Super Bowl rings 'to the people'

STORY: Brady attended a ceremony officially announcing the exhibition on Friday (February 9), where he said the rings were more than just jewelry: "They're about the stories of people who helped other people win."

He added, "They don't belong in closets. They don't belong hidden away in safes. These rings represent so much more than just accomplishments. They belong to the people."

Brady was joined by broadcaster Jim Gray, who donated a football signed by Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks, and Fontainebleau Development chairman Jeffrey Soffer at the event.

The exhibition is due to open later this year.