Tom Brady Makes The Lamest James Holzhauer 'Jeopardy!' Pledge

Boy, Tom Brady really went out on a limb with his pledge about “Jeopardy!” juggernaut James Holzhauer.

The reigning game-show champ returned Monday after a two-week hiatus, prompting the Patriots quarterback to promise he would eat a strawberry if Holzhauer lost.

If James loses on Jeopardy tonight I’ll eat a strawberry on IG live tomorrow. — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 20, 2019

Brady has a well-known aversion to strawberries ― but come on.

Holzhauer, a professional sports gambler from Las Vegas, easily won his 23rd straight game with a total of $89,229 to boost his overall winnings to $1,780,237.

James Holzhauer continued his streak on "Jeopardy!" Monday by winning his 23rd game. After a two-week hiatus, the reigning champion finished with $89,229. The 34-year-old professional sports gambler from Las Vegas now has a total of $1,780,237. https://t.co/1DocDsiJ4n pic.twitter.com/gu7sWTQxQk — CNN (@CNN) May 21, 2019

Brady was berry happy with the result.

James doesn’t lose and I don’t eat strawberries... keep it moving. — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 20, 2019

Brady has tried a strawberry at least once, on “The Late Show” last year, so that made his promise extra-lame.

Next time he should bet something real, like one of his six Super Bowl rings!

WITNESS HISTORY!



Notable strawberry hater #TomBrady eats one for the FIRST TIME in his life! 🍓#LSSC pic.twitter.com/M5fKwGDCq3 — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) March 13, 2018

