Tom Brady Launches Vlog Series with a Behind-the-Scenes Look at His Trip to the Paris Olympics with Daughter Vivian

The NFL legend is going for the gold in content creation!

Tom Brady/Instagram Tom Brady and daughter Vivian in Paris for the 2024 Olympics

Tom Brady has a special guest to kick off his brand new vlog — his daughter Vivian Lake!

On Wednesday, Aug. 14, the retired NFL quarterback, 47, released his new vlog series, Last Week With Tom. Produced by his media company, Shadow Lion, the series opener shows viewers how he spent his week in Paris for the 2024 Olympics!

In the roughly 9-minute debut, a brief montage of trip highlights plays before diving into Brady’s time with Vivian, 11.

“What an unbelievable three days that was in Paris,” he says to the camera while on a private plane. “Six different venues, nine different events that we saw. Got a chance to have my little girly girl here with me.”



Brady shares Vivian and son Benjamin Rein with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares son John "Jack" Edward Thomas with his ex-girlfriend, actress Bridget Moynahan.

Continuing in his vlog, Brady said it’s “hard to share” such great moments in “10-second social clips, or 20-second social clips.”

“So, that’s why we’re doing some of this longer stuff, and I’m gonna bring you guys along with me, and I hope you guys really enjoy it,” he said.

Tom Brady/Instagram Tom Brady and his daughter Vivian

The video then shows “6 days earlier,” with Brady and Vivian vacationing in Italy before heading to Paris.



Their cameraman captures them spending time together on a mega yacht as business mogul Michael Rubin makes a cameo playing catch in the distance on a jet ski.

After cliff jumping and diving into the sea with Vivian, the father and daughter debate on who got the gold, silver or bronze out of him, Vivian and their cameraman — who took a break from his duties to jump from a cliff as well.

Next, they arrive in Paris and while en route, they discuss what Olympic athletes they want to see and share their scoring predictions.

“Look, after the gold medal, it really doesn’t matter,” Brady jokes. “Let’s just be honest. It’s like, go for the gold. Believe me — none of these guys came to get the silver.”

Their first stop at the Olympic Games was to watch a tennis match, where they sat with Ed Bastian, the CEO of Delta Air Lines. Next was beach volleyball where Brady took time to talk with Dawn Staley, WNBA legend and head coach for South Carolina's women's basketball team.

Day two was reserved for sweet treats in Tom and Vivian's hotel room before checking out the swimming competitions. On day three, Brady took his daughter out for hot chocolate before they watched the women’s gymnastics competition.

Tom Brady/Instagram Tom Brady with daughter Vivian and Suni Lee at Paris Olympics

Their video showed them watching Simone Biles and taking photos with Suni Lee.

Afterward, they visited Team USA House where they hung out with several NBA players including Jayson Tatum, LeBron James and Anthony Davis — who Vivian said made her dad “look small.”

Last Week With Tom “promises to deliver unique insights, personal moments, and the kind of authenticity that only Tom Brady can offer,” per a press release.

It adds, "Each episode is crafted to ensure a captivating viewer experience giving a behind-the-scenes look into Tom's life, his challenges, and his triumphs in the most personal and compelling way. Viewers can expect exclusive BTS content, personal insights and engaging stories."



