Tom Brady Makes First NFL Broadcasting Appearance After Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen's Baby News

The Fox lead NFL analyst appeared alongside partner Kevin Burkhardt to call the Green Bay Packers-Detroit Lions game on Sunday, Nov. 3

Days after his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen announced that she is expecting a baby with boyfriend Joaquim Valente, Tom Brady was in the Fox booth calling an epic NFC North rivalry.

Alongside partner Kevin Burkhardt, Brady, 47, delivered commentary for the Green Bay Packers-Detroit Lions game under gray skies at Lambeau Field in Wisconsin on Sunday, Nov. 3. The broadcast kicked off with the pair discussing the windy, rainy weather, which created slippery conditions on the field.

"This isn't pretty weather football," Brady declared. But as for the Packers-Lions matchup, he said he was "fired up about this one."

The Lions ended up handily winning the game, with a score of 24-24.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion, who is midway through his first season as the network’s lead NFL analyst, has improved over the course of nine weeks in his rookie year as a broadcaster, critics say.

Earlier this week, Brady offered his own opinion — at least about sunsets and the Fleetwood Mac song “Landslide” — in his Instagram Stories shared hours after Bündchen’s baby news broke.

On Monday, Oct. 28, the retired quarterback posted a photo of a sunset along with The Chicks' cover of the classic song. The lyrics, written by Stevie Nicks, reflect on feeling lost but finding one’s way.

Brady's post included three heart emojis and the lyrics: "Oh mirror in the sky, what is love / Can the child inside my heart rise above / Can I sail through the changing ocean tides?"

While Brady did not offer further context about his social media musings, he did speak out about facing personal challenges in the wake of his divorce two years ago.

On an episode of his Sirius XM show Let's Go!, the former signal-caller once discussed "giving all you can to the team" while dealing with personal challenges.

Brady said at the time that having his divorce "play out in front of a lot of people" presented another level of difficulty: "We all have our unique challenges in life. We're all humans. We do the best we could do."

Brady and Bündchen finalized their divorce in 2022 after 13 years of marriage and agreed to joint custody of their children.

PEOPLE confirmed earlier this week that Bündchen, 44, is pregnant with her third child. She already shares son Benjamin Rein, 14, and daughter Vivian Lake, 11, with Brady. "Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family," a source tells PEOPLE in a statement.

In February 2024, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Bündchen and Valente, 37, had been dating since June 2023.