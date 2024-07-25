Tom Brady and Model Brooks Nader Have Been Casually 'Hooking Up' This Summer: Source

“They’ve been having rendezvous in different cities,” says a source of Brady and Nader, whom another insider denies are dating

Jon Kopaloff/Getty; Santiago Felipe/Getty Tom Brady; Brooks Nader

Tom Brady and Brooks Nader have reportedly been enjoying each other’s company.

A source tells PEOPLE the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model, 27, and the former NFL quarterback, 46, have been spending time with each other as of late.

"They've been hooking up this summer, having rendezvous in different cities. It's casual. She has a very active social calendar and likes to party and Tom is often with the kids and doesn't like the nightlife scene,” an insider exclusively tells PEOPLE.

However, a different source denies the two are dating.

Taylor Hill/WireImage; Ethan Miller/Getty Tom Brady; Brooks Nader

Brady shares son John "Jack" Edward Thomas, 16, with his ex-girlfriend, actress Bridget Moynahan, and two children with his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen — Benjamin Rein, 14, and Vivian Lake, 11.

Nader's rep did not reply to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Rumors of the pair possibly dating were linked to a Deux U by Deuxmoi podcast episode claiming Nader and Brady were together in public on more than one occasion, Barstool Sports reported on Tuesday, July 23.

Brady was among the list of attendees at Michael Rubin’s White Party in the Hamptons for the Fourth of July, and Nader reportedly was as well.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Brooks Nader and Billy Haire; April 2022

In May, Nader's representative told PEOPLE that she and her husband Billy Haire, who married in December 2019, were “divorcing after living apart for months.”

“The split is amicable," Nader's rep said.

"She’s a busy person and career wise she’s on top of the world," an insider close to the couple told PEOPLE. "All relationships are hard and some can be salvaged, some can’t. They’re both truly amazing people. They have just decided to go their separate ways."

Soon after, Nader arrived at Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey's June 29 Rhode Island wedding with Prince Constantine Alexios of Greece and Denmark.

Nader and Constantine, 25, were photographed holding hands and coordinating their wedding attire by both wearing navy blue.

Constantine, who is one of Prince William's godsons, is the second child and eldest son of Crown Prince Pavlos and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal.

Elder Ordonez/INSTARimages Brooks Nader and Prince Constantine Alexios of Greece and Denmark

Like Nader, Brady has also been linked to high-profile relationships.

Last year, Brady was linked to Reese Witherspoon after she filed for divorce from husband Jim Toth. However, their reps told PEOPLE in April 2023 the rumors were not true. There were also rumors of a romance between Brady and Kim Kardashian, but Brady's rep denied this.

There was speculation that he and Irina Shayk were an item after they were seen looking cozy in Brady's car following an evening together in late July 2023. A source told PEOPLE their relationship "fizzled" by October 2023, but they reconnected in Miami two months later.

