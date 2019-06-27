Tom Brady's Selfie With Peyton Manning Ups Twitter's Wisecrack Game

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady posted a selfie with retired NFL rival Peyton Manning on Tuesday, writing that the two were always buds despite their fierce battles on the field.

Spoiler alert... we were friends this whole time. Always great to see you Peyton! pic.twitter.com/DzscouMxsl — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 26, 2019

Fans on the thread argued over who’s the greatest by comparing Super Bowl victories (six for Brady, two for Manning), head-to-head records and passing statistics. But it was the jokesters who really got the ball rolling. Check out some of the reactions below.

Original photo b4 Peyton’s team edited his 5 head pic.twitter.com/deqfFjLNX1 — kim juul un (@chikkofreako) June 26, 2019

NERDS — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) June 26, 2019

That blue suit even looks like it’s on steroids — 🅱️ig 🅱️enny 🅱️oomstick (@DingDongsAllDay) June 26, 2019

GeeZUS, Peyton‼️

What was your SECOND choice in sports coats today❓

Bozo called, he wants the jacket back.



Check w Tom, he’ll show you how fashion is done.#NOT2mentionQBing — @JohnDennisMAFL (@JohnDennisWEEI) June 26, 2019

The GOAT and tom brady — Elijah Floyd (@Elijahx775) June 26, 2019

Did Peyton Manning become the majority shareholder in @Whataburger??? — Jenny Johnson (@JennyJohnsonHi5) June 27, 2019

What really blows me away is not that @TomBrady and Peyton Manning are friends, but rather, that @KevinBacon & @TomBrady are in fact the same person... #BaconBrady pic.twitter.com/bJNH5Ztywy — Dave Becker (@a_dBeck) June 27, 2019

Peyton Manning finally meets his hero Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/yWuvikMM2W — SIR JONES (@yamiche_) June 26, 2019

Six rings and sixhead — J.R. Leandre (@realJRLeandre) June 26, 2019

2 MAGA dudes....pffft — Ron Mitchum (@RonMitchum) June 26, 2019

I bet y’all can see eachothers forehead a mile away and be like..



Brady: hey that’s Peyton

Manning: hey that’s Tom. 😂☠️ https://t.co/HTVSDVXC9W — EG. (@EG_yeezus) June 26, 2019

a tale of two hairlines — Nick (@NickTheBullsFan) June 26, 2019

tom brady looks like a gq model and peyton manning looks like a retired nickelodeon game show host https://t.co/DjAYbydfrF — lemonade was a popular drink and it still is (@mattwhitlockPM) June 26, 2019

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.