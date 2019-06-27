Tom Brady's Selfie With Peyton Manning Ups Twitter's Wisecrack Game

Ron Dicker
Tom Brady's Selfie With Peyton Manning Ups Twitter's Wisecrack Game

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady posted a selfie with retired NFL rival Peyton Manning on Tuesday, writing that the two were always buds despite their fierce battles on the field.

Fans on the thread argued over who’s the greatest by comparing Super Bowl victories (six for Brady, two for Manning), head-to-head records and passing statistics. But it was the jokesters who really got the ball rolling. Check out some of the reactions below.

Related...

Tom Brady Is Labeled A ‘Known Cheater’ By TV News Station Caption

Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen Trade Super-Gooey 10th Anniversary Notes

Tom Brady Makes The Lamest James Holzhauer 'Jeopardy!' Pledge

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.