Tom Brady posts pic with 'Brady's Ladies' after Thursday night win

The New England Patriots quarterback had a special group of women supporting him during his tilt against the New York Giants on Thursday.

Tom Brady posted a photo to Instagram of himself with his mother, Galynn, and sisters Maureen and Nancy, who he says were "in the house" for the game at Gillette Stadium.





The star quarterback joked that after they snapped the pic, the group watched game film together "for 3 hours." He also noted that his third sister, Julie, and wife Gisele were among his "ladies" who were missing from the group.

Brady's niece, Maya, a softball player at UCLA who he calls the "most athletic person in the family," also received a shoutout from her talented uncle in the image's caption.

The six-time Super Bowl champ is the youngest of his siblings, as well as the only son. He often posts photos of his large family during important parts of the season – especially the playoffs and the Super Bowl, which seemingly his entire bloodline was in attendance for this past February in Atlanta.

Boston sports fans may see another familiar face in those nearly-annual Brady family photos. Brady's sister, Julie, is married to Kevin Youkilis, a former MLB third baseman who won two World Series with the Boston Red Sox.

With his mom and sisters supporting him, Brady and the Patriots defeated the Giants 35-14 on Thursday.

