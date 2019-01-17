Tom Brady Says His Kids Would Rather Hang with His Teammates as He Prepares for AFC Championship

Tom Brady is just one win away from making his record ninth Super Bowl appearance — and while most NFL fans may be accustomed to seeing New England in the championship game, Brady’s kids are now reaching an age where they better understand their father’s dominance.

When speaking to reporters ahead of the Patriots’ AFC title game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Brady deflected the usual questions about the championship game and instead talked about how his three children have influenced his perspective.

“[It’s] absolutely different than when I was young and had little responsibility, and now kids,” Brady, 41, said during a press conference on Wednesday according to New England Sports Network. “It’s a lot of fun. It’s great for me.”

Brady discussed how his children — Vivian Brady, 6, Benjamin Brady, 9, and John “Jack” Brady, 11 — have also learned more about the sport over the years and better appreciate the importance of his past Super Bowl appearances.

“My daughter is 6. She’s a great cheerleader for us. My oldest son is into every play. My middle son is not into any play,” Brady explained, according to NESN. “It’s perfect. We get to talk about it on the way home.”

“They’re understanding more and more,” he added.

Brady’s kids even try to give him tips to help him on the field, NESN reported.

“My oldest son Jack does a little bit,” he reportedly said. “He can analyze it pretty good.”

While many of Brady’s fans will go all out if they happen to meet the five-time Super Bowl champion — some have even gone as far as getting a tattoo of his signature — his kids, though, would rather hang out with his teammates.

“They’re still my kids and they just care that much about dad,” Brady told reporters. “They want to hang with Gronk [Rob Gronkowski] and Jules [Julian Edelman] and all those other guys.”

