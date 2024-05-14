Tom Brady says he regrets Netflix roast, wouldn't do it again because it 'affected my kids'

Tom Brady is off the hot seat following Netflix’s roast of him, but the seven-time Super Bowl champion said some of the zingers affected his family.

Brady was the main attraction of Netflix's three-hour roast earlier this month, with jokes on everything from his legendary NFL career to his highly-publicized 2022 divorce from Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen following 13 years of marriage.

During an episode of “The Pivot Podcast” that aired Tuesday, Brady revealed that he has some regrets after some jokes "affected my kids." Brady has two children with Bündchen – son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11. He is also father to a 16-year-old son, John, from a previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

“I loved when the jokes were about me. I thought they were so fun. I didn’t like the way they affected my kids,” Brady said. “It’s the hardest part about … like the bittersweet aspect of when you do something that you think is one way and then all of a sudden you realize 'I wouldn’t do that again' because of the way that it affected actually the people that I care about the most in the world.”

When asked if he would participate in a roast again, Brady said no.

"When I signed up for that … I love when people are making fun of me. I always said when I was going through the Deflategate stuff that I watched three things on TV: Premier League soccer, golf and comedy shows," he said. "Every time I turned on 'SportsCenter' it was like, 'are you (expletive) kidding me?' I just want to laugh. I wanted to do the roast because Jeff Ross became somebody I knew."

"But you don’t see the full picture all the time," Brady added. “Sometimes you’re naive. You don’t know."

Comedian Nikki Glaser, who starred in the Netflix roast, said the comedians collectively agreed to stay away from Brady's kids ahead of the live show. “It’s not fair to the kids," she said on "The Pat McAfee Show" last week. But jokes about his family were fair game: “There are no guidelines... There was never a mandate."

For example, during the roast, Glaser quipped: “Tom Brady. Five-time Super Bowl MVP, most career wins, most career touchdowns. You have seven rings — well, eight, now that Gisele (Bündchen) gave hers back. The only thing dumber than saying yes to this roast was when you said, ‘Hey babe, you should try jiu-jitsu.’”

Tom Brady attends the Netflix live comedy event "The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady" at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

Brady said the silver lining is that the roast provided “a good lesson for me as a parent."

“It makes you in some ways a better parent going through it,” Brady said. “I’m going to be a better parent as I go forward because of it. At the same time, I’m happy everyone who was there had a lot of fun. ... If we’re not laughing about things, we’re crying. We should have more fun. What do we love? We love laughing in the locker room. Let’s do more of that and love each other and celebrate other people’s success.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Why Tom Brady regrets Netflix roast and wouldn't do it again