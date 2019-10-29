Tom Brady shades Bill Belichick's former team while discussing coach's 300th win

Sunday's victory for the New England Patriots over the Cleveland Browns was Bill Belichick's 300th as a head coach — and it came against one of his former teams.

The win will certainly go down in the record books as kismet. Belichick's first-ever victory as an NFL head coach came when he led the Browns to a 20-0 win over the Patriots back in September of 1991. His lone postseason victory in Cleveland, which came during the Wild Card round in 1994, also came against New England.

Belichick's tenure with Cleveland, however, came to an end after five seasons. He posted a 36-44 record and was fired in 1996, shortly after owner Art Modell announced the team's move to Maryland to build the franchise fans now know as the Baltimore Ravens.

After his longtime coach reached the historic milestone, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady took the opportunity to throw some casual shade at the organization that let Belichick go way back when.

"Amazing to think that he coached for another place and they didn't think he was good enough," Brady said after the win on Sunday. "And then he comes here and does a great job."

Brady didn't specify which team he was referring to, but all signs seem to point to Cleveland — though there's a chance the statement doubled as a subtle jab at an AFC East rival. Belichick also served as the head coach for the New York Jets twice, but he never actually coached a game. His first stint ended with a demotion upon the return of Bill Parcells to the franchise, while his second infamously ended with a resignation note hastily scribbled on a napkin.

After all the success Belichick has seen in New England, we imagine his eventual departure from the Patriots will be much more graceful.