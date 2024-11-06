Tom Brady shares cryptic message about ‘stumbles’ of ‘strong man’

Tom Brady has shared a cryptic message about the “stumbles” of a “strong man”.

The former NFL star, 47, had his divorce from his supermodel ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, 44, finalised in 2022 after their 13-year marriage – and is said to have been stunned when news broke on 28 October she was expecting her third child with her new 35-year-old boyfriend, martial arts instructor Joaquim Valente.

He has now posted on his Instagram Story: “It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better.

“The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, and comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming.”

Tom was using a quote first spoken by the 26th president of the United States Theodore Roosevelt.

It goes on to applaud the man who “strive(s) to do the deeds; who knows the great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause”.

Roosevelt’s statement ended by backing the man who fails because “if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly”.

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom posted the message on Tuesday (05.11.24) days after Gisele and Joaquim were spotted out for the first time since their pregnancy news made headlines.

It is understood the model – who has 14-year-old son, Benjamin, and 11-year-old daughter Vivian with Tom – is due in around three or four months.

A source told Page Six Tom only learned of Gisele’s pregnancy days before the news made headlines and was astounded by the development.

The insider added: “Tom knew that things were serious between Gisele and Joaquin but he never imagined they would be having a child together.

“It just wasn’t something that was on his radar. So when Gisele broke the news to him he was stunned, to say the least.”