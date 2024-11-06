Tom Brady single ‘as he’s focused on his kids and work’

Tom Brady is reportedly single as he is focusing on his ‘kids and work’ credit:Bang Showbiz

The former NFL star, 47, had his divorce from his supermodel ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, 44, finalised in 2022 after their 13-year marriage – and is said to have been stunned when news broke on 28 October she was expecting her third child with her new 35-year-old boyfriend, martial arts instructor Joaquim Valente.

A source has now told Page Six about how he is apparently not interested in dating: “(He is) super-focused on his kids and work.”

Seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom was said to be “stunned” by his ex-wife Gisele’s pregnancy.

A separate source told Page Six about the ex-athlete’s reaction she was having her first baby with her partner: “Tom knew that things were serious between Gisele and Joaquin but he never imagined they would be having a child together.

“It just wasn’t something that was on his radar. So when Gisele broke the news to him he was stunned, to say the least.”

The insider added “after the initial shock wore off”, Tom has now “grown used to” the idea and he’s “happy for Gisele”.

They went on: “At the end of the day, Tom’s sole focus is on his children and his career.

“What Gisele decides to do with her own life is really none of his business.”

Father-of-three Tom has son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, with Gisele, as well as son Jack, 17, with his 53-year-old actress ex Bridget Moynahan.

It’s been reported Gisele is around five or six months along in her pregnancy and has a rumoured delivery date of around early-2025.

Gisele and Joaquim are also said to be waiting until the birth to find out the baby’s sex and she is apparently planning to have the child at home.

Sources have said the expectant mother told her ex Tom and their two kids about her pregnancy before the news broke.

Page Six said former New England Patriots quarterback Tom was only told days before the news broke publicly Gisele, who married Tom in 2009, was pregnant.