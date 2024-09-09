Tom Brady's broadcast debut draws mixed reviews. Here's reactions from NFL fans

Cydney Henderson, USA TODAY
·6 min read

Future Hall of Famer Tom Brady has made his highly-anticipated debut... in the broadcasting booth that is.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion officially started his second act as FOX Sports' lead color commentator alongside play-by-play partner Kevin Burkhardt on Sunday, which ultimately overshadowed the Dallas Cowboys' 33-17 win over the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland. But like a rookie quarterback making his league debut, Brady's first official game in the booth came under review.

"You're a broadcaster! How about that," Burkhardt said after introducing his partner, who needed no introduction.

Brady responded with a smile: “We’re here. It’s been quite a journey. I’m excited to be your partner.”

Brady's performance drew mixed reviews from social media users as his nerves were on display early. He had a couple hiccups with his rhythm and his delivery was choppy at times, in addition to several moments of dead air space that are normally filled with commentary. A slightly awkward fist bump exchange between Brady and FOX Sports rules analyst Mike Pereira — "Don't leave me hanging" — encapsulated the first half as he settled in.

"Tom Brady is clearly quite nervous in his NFL broadcasting debut. Kinda funny to remind yourself that the greatest quarterback to ever do it is still a human being at the end of the day," one X user wrote online.

Brady appeared to find his stride and got more comfortable in the booth as the game progressed. His commentary grew more insightful and engaging, even reminding viewers that he's "still a rookie in here," but many NFL fans pointed out there is much room for improvement for Brady.

As the final seconds ticked off the clock, Brady noted the star difference between playing and broadcasting: "I was using my arm and my body for so many years. Now I get to a stadium and I get to use my voice... As Michael Strahan told me in the pregame, you are going to wake up tomorrow on Monday morning and you aren't going to be sore. That I'm happy about."

'Back to work'

FOX Sports first announced in May 2022 that Brady was set to join the network's lead broadcasting team. The announcement was made ahead of Brady's final season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he announced his decision to un-retire after 40 days in March 2022. Brady retired from playing "for good" in February 2023 and took a gap year during the 2023-24 NFL season. He's set to call Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans on Feb. 9, 2025.

Fox aired a new Brady commercial to commemorate his first game as a broadcaster. The commercial opens with a sports pundit questioning Brady's decision to enter the booth instead of laying "on a beach getting fat on pina coladas.”

“What they’re really asking is why don’t you quit football?" says the New England Patriots' Brady, one of the many uniformed Bradys featured in the commercial. The Buccaneers' Brady added: "They don’t understand that you live and breathe for football. Because you’re Tom freaking Brady. And our football journey isn’t even close to done.”

The current Brady added: “Back to work."

Tom Brady's broadcast debut drew mixed reviews

Gary Lezak, a former Chief Meteorologist in Kansas City, preached "patience" as Brady finds his groove. It is only Week 1 after all.

"Tom Brady is getting beaten up on X right now on his debut as a broadcaster," Lezak wrote. "I spent 38-years in broadcasting, and he is a rookie on his first day. I can tell he is very nervous, and it isn't something that gets better instantly. He will get much better, so give him some slack. And, let's see him improve in the next few weeks."

Here's reactions from social media users:

The USA TODAY app gets you to the heart of the news — fast. Download for award-winning coverage, crosswords, audio storytelling, the eNewspaper and more.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How did Tom Brady do in broadcast debut? NFL fan reactions

Latest Stories