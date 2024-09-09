Tom Brady's broadcast debut draws mixed reviews. Here's reactions from NFL fans

Future Hall of Famer Tom Brady has made his highly-anticipated debut... in the broadcasting booth that is.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion officially started his second act as FOX Sports' lead color commentator alongside play-by-play partner Kevin Burkhardt on Sunday, which ultimately overshadowed the Dallas Cowboys' 33-17 win over the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland. But like a rookie quarterback making his league debut, Brady's first official game in the booth came under review.

"You're a broadcaster! How about that," Burkhardt said after introducing his partner, who needed no introduction.

Brady responded with a smile: “We’re here. It’s been quite a journey. I’m excited to be your partner.”

Brady's performance drew mixed reviews from social media users as his nerves were on display early. He had a couple hiccups with his rhythm and his delivery was choppy at times, in addition to several moments of dead air space that are normally filled with commentary. A slightly awkward fist bump exchange between Brady and FOX Sports rules analyst Mike Pereira — "Don't leave me hanging" — encapsulated the first half as he settled in.

"Tom Brady is clearly quite nervous in his NFL broadcasting debut. Kinda funny to remind yourself that the greatest quarterback to ever do it is still a human being at the end of the day," one X user wrote online.

Brady appeared to find his stride and got more comfortable in the booth as the game progressed. His commentary grew more insightful and engaging, even reminding viewers that he's "still a rookie in here," but many NFL fans pointed out there is much room for improvement for Brady.

As the final seconds ticked off the clock, Brady noted the star difference between playing and broadcasting: "I was using my arm and my body for so many years. Now I get to a stadium and I get to use my voice... As Michael Strahan told me in the pregame, you are going to wake up tomorrow on Monday morning and you aren't going to be sore. That I'm happy about."

"With you coming in the booth, I made sure I did my hair real nice. I figured there'd be some more on-cameras over here today." - Kevin Burkhardt



"I do what they tell me, understand that. I'm still a rookie in here." - Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/Ub4kzszvau — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 8, 2024

'Back to work'

FOX Sports first announced in May 2022 that Brady was set to join the network's lead broadcasting team. The announcement was made ahead of Brady's final season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he announced his decision to un-retire after 40 days in March 2022. Brady retired from playing "for good" in February 2023 and took a gap year during the 2023-24 NFL season. He's set to call Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans on Feb. 9, 2025.

Fox aired a new Brady commercial to commemorate his first game as a broadcaster. The commercial opens with a sports pundit questioning Brady's decision to enter the booth instead of laying "on a beach getting fat on pina coladas.”

“What they’re really asking is why don’t you quit football?" says the New England Patriots' Brady, one of the many uniformed Bradys featured in the commercial. The Buccaneers' Brady added: "They don’t understand that you live and breathe for football. Because you’re Tom freaking Brady. And our football journey isn’t even close to done.”

The current Brady added: “Back to work."

Time to get back to work 💪@TomBrady makes his debut in the @NFL broadcast booth tomorrow at 4p ET on FOX 🏈 pic.twitter.com/Do40z9KHp2 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 7, 2024

Tom Brady's broadcast debut drew mixed reviews

Gary Lezak, a former Chief Meteorologist in Kansas City, preached "patience" as Brady finds his groove. It is only Week 1 after all.

"Tom Brady is getting beaten up on X right now on his debut as a broadcaster," Lezak wrote. "I spent 38-years in broadcasting, and he is a rookie on his first day. I can tell he is very nervous, and it isn't something that gets better instantly. He will get much better, so give him some slack. And, let's see him improve in the next few weeks."

Here's reactions from social media users:

I'll give Tom Brady some time to win me over as a broadcaster, but my early take is he's very much not a natural at this.



He's basically Drew Brees but they'll actually let him learn on the job because he's Tom Brady. — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) September 8, 2024

Tom Brady is clearly quite nervous in his NFL broadcasting debut. Kinda funny to remind yourself that the greatest quarterback to ever do it is still a human being at the end of the day. — Brandon N. (@brandon_nwokeji) September 8, 2024

Tom Brady sounds like he has some early jitters on the mic, he hasn’t found his flow yet but there’s plenty of game left though #nfl #Cowboys — Donald Kellum (DK) (@SayGoDk) September 8, 2024

Tom Brady can’t seem to form any sentences that have any sort of normal cadence to them — Luka Donthičć (@landahoy14) September 8, 2024

You can feel however you want about Tom Brady’s debut as a color analyst, but if there’s one thing we know - he will hear all the criticism, take all the coaching and be 10x better by week 17 #NFL — Jack Webb (@Jackiemoon_25) September 8, 2024

Maybe someone should have listened to Tom Brady actually say words before dropping $300 million on him. — Jonathan Smith (@DegenerateTBone) September 8, 2024

So far, I’m being honest it’s been a tough watch! I know it’s his first game so I am giving him his grace, but definitely probably should’ve did more training for this.

There’s been quite a bit of dead air and he looks uncomfortable

In my opinion. But I’m confident he W improve — Stephen Rebori (@Steve_Rebori) September 8, 2024

So not the greatest start for Tom Brady today, but if we learned anything from his playing career, it’s that he is relentless. He’ll find his voice, a rhythm with w KB, and pull it all together. My question isn’t if @TomBrady will be ok - it’s why @NFLonFOX didn’t ease him in. — John Estabrooks (@JohnMEstabrooks) September 8, 2024

The USA TODAY app gets you to the heart of the news — fast. Download for award-winning coverage, crosswords, audio storytelling, the eNewspaper and more.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How did Tom Brady do in broadcast debut? NFL fan reactions