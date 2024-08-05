Tom Brady's Extreme Reaction To Simone Biles' Acrobatics Needs To Be Seen

Ron Dicker
·1 min read
It would take a lot to impress Tom Brady.

He’s won seven Super Bowl titles and garnered mega-fame as perhaps the greatest quarterback ever.

But Simone Biles turned the NFL legend into a slack-jawed “wow”-spouting fanboy on Monday during the floor exercise final.

Images of Brady looking amazed have taken over the internet. NBC Sports and ESPN shared a few of them.

Biles took silver after two out-of-bounds penalties, but her high-flying tumbling runs were as glorious as ever.

Here’s what Brady saw, as did viewers around the world.

“Tom Brady’s reaction is me,” one fan on X commented.

Here are other reactions:

