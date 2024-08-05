Tom Brady's Extreme Reaction To Simone Biles' Acrobatics Needs To Be Seen

Tom Brady's Extreme Reaction To Simone Biles' Acrobatics Needs To Be Seen

It would take a lot to impress Tom Brady.

He’s won seven Super Bowl titles and garnered mega-fame as perhaps the greatest quarterback ever.

But Simone Biles turned the NFL legend into a slack-jawed “wow”-spouting fanboy on Monday during the floor exercise final.

Images of Brady looking amazed have taken over the internet. NBC Sports and ESPN shared a few of them.

Tom Brady was in SHOCK watching Simone Biles 😳 pic.twitter.com/Jz1q1FAgk7 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 5, 2024

Tom Brady is IN AWE of Simone Biles's floor routine. 😲 #ParisOlympics2024



📺 E! and Peacock pic.twitter.com/lrNtjFBsZE — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) August 5, 2024

Biles took silver after two out-of-bounds penalties, but her high-flying tumbling runs were as glorious as ever.

Here’s what Brady saw, as did viewers around the world.

What else can we say except SIMONE BILES? 😲 #ParisOlympics



📺 E! and Peacock pic.twitter.com/TJ18Kf4TJd — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 5, 2024

“Tom Brady’s reaction is me,” one fan on X commented.

Here are other reactions:

HELP TOM BRADYS REACTION I CANNOT — Hannah (@babybergy37) August 5, 2024

That Tom Brady “oh wow” reaction was great — Lauren Brownlow (@lebrownlow) August 5, 2024

tom brady’s reaction to simone’s floor routine. same — em (@minnesotagreat) August 5, 2024

Tom Brady’s reaction is me — kathleen (@mnkathleen_) August 5, 2024

Related...