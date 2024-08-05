Tom Brady's Extreme Reaction To Simone Biles' Acrobatics Needs To Be Seen
It would take a lot to impress Tom Brady.
He’s won seven Super Bowl titles and garnered mega-fame as perhaps the greatest quarterback ever.
But Simone Biles turned the NFL legend into a slack-jawed “wow”-spouting fanboy on Monday during the floor exercise final.
Images of Brady looking amazed have taken over the internet. NBC Sports and ESPN shared a few of them.
Tom Brady was in SHOCK watching Simone Biles 😳 pic.twitter.com/Jz1q1FAgk7
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 5, 2024
Tom Brady is IN AWE of Simone Biles's floor routine. 😲 #ParisOlympics2024
📺 E! and Peacock pic.twitter.com/lrNtjFBsZE
— NBC Sports (@NBCSports) August 5, 2024
Biles took silver after two out-of-bounds penalties, but her high-flying tumbling runs were as glorious as ever.
Here’s what Brady saw, as did viewers around the world.
What else can we say except SIMONE BILES? 😲 #ParisOlympics
📺 E! and Peacock pic.twitter.com/TJ18Kf4TJd
— NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 5, 2024
“Tom Brady’s reaction is me,” one fan on X commented.
Here are other reactions:
HELP TOM BRADYS REACTION I CANNOT
— Hannah (@babybergy37) August 5, 2024
That Tom Brady “oh wow” reaction was great
— Lauren Brownlow (@lebrownlow) August 5, 2024
tom brady’s reaction to simone’s floor routine. same
— em (@minnesotagreat) August 5, 2024
Tom Brady’s reaction is me
— kathleen (@mnkathleen_) August 5, 2024