Tom Cruise abseils off stadium roof in daring Olympic finale

Cruise, renowned for his love of stunts, wowed the Stade de France [Reuters]

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise made a dramatic appearance at Sunday night's Olympic closing ceremony in Paris, abseiling into the Stade de France from the roof.

The Mission: Impossible star descended into the stadium carrying the Olympic flag, as the the host city bid an emotional "au revoir" to the 2024 competition.

He was then seen in a pre-recorded film travelling through Paris and onto the US - where he journeyed to the legendary Hollywood sign and unfurled the Olympic colours.

Los Angeles is hosting the next Olympics in 2028, and the ceremony in Paris marked the formal handover.

Cruise was mobbed by athletes as soon as he landed in the stadium.

He proceeded to take the flag from one of the stars of Paris - American gymnast Simone Biles - before a thrilled audience watched him zoom off on his motorbike.

The pre-recorded clip showing his journey to LA was soundtracked by California natives Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The funk-rock hitmakers then delivered a live performance of their classic track Can't Stop on a beach in Los Angeles. Other acts included Snoop Dogg, who performed with Dr Dre.

Cruise was mobbed by athletes as soon as he landed [EPA]

Cruise, also known for Top Gun, is renowned for performing his own stunts.

Over the last decade or so, these have included scaling Dubai's Burj Khalifa and dangling on the outside of a plane as it took off, both for the Mission: Impossible series.

Artistic director Thomas Jolly complemented Cruise's feat with another cinematic-feeling segment. A hushed, darkened stadium watched as a troupe of dancers rolled five giant rings across a stage, ultimately assembling the Olympic logo.

The gloomy sci-fi aesthetic was finally punctured by an up-tempo performance from French band Phoenix, who tore into two hits. They were surrounded by athletes who climbed up on stage, to the consternation of the stadium announcer.

Fans clamoured for selfies with the star during the Games [Getty Images]

Cruise's role was perhaps Paris's worst-kept secret. Rumours had been in the press for days - even before he was photographed in the stadium itself on Sunday evening.

The 62-year-old was spotted several times in Paris during the Games fortnight, cheering on the US team in the swimming relay and watching multi-medal-winning American gymnast Simone Biles in action.

"It's awesome," he told Reuters news agency at the time. "Great stories, great athletes. It's incredible what they do."

Artistic director Jolly was also responsible for the Olympics' ambitious curtain-raiser last month. This featured a parade of boats along the River Seine and a comeback performance from singer Céline Dion.