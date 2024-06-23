Tom Cruise attends Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, skips daughter’s NYC graduation

Tom Cruise was spotted Saturday exchanging friendship bracelets with Taylor Swift fans at her second Eras Tour show in London.

The “Mission Impossible” star, 61, was seen partaking in the Swiftie tradition as he made his way to his VIP seat at Wembley Stadium, according to photos obtained by Us Weekly.

The sighting came a day after the movie star’s younger daughter, Suri, graduated from LaGuardia High School in New York — with her father reportedly nowhere to be seen.

He also missed his estranged daughter’s 18th birthday in April while filming a project in London, reported TMZ.

Cruise’s attendance at the London leg of The Eras Tour was hardly the only A-list sighting. The previous night, Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce posed backstage with birthday boy Prince William and his two older kids.

Kelce’s big brother, Jason, and sister-in-law, Kylie, also joined the Super Bowl champ in the audience.

The “cardigan” singer’s second show was reportedly attended by Greta Gerwig, Hugh Grant, Liam Hemsworth, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, according to Us Weekly.

Swift announced last week at the 100th performance of her record-breaking tour — the first to ever gross over $1 billion — that it would officially end in December.

