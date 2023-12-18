Tom Cruise 'enjoyed secret date with Russian model at Winter Wonderland'

Tom Cruise (Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Hollywood royalty Tom Cruise reportedly took Russian former model Elsina Khayrova on a date to Winter Wonderland.

The superstar is reportedly dating the daughter of Russian MP Rinat Khayrov and ex-wife of diamond tycoon Dmitry Tsvetkov. The couple were first linked in November when they attended an event in London’s Grosvenor Square together.

According to The Sun, the pair enjoyed another date night over the weekend at Hyde Park's festive attraction, Winter Wonderland.

The couple managed to go incognito, enjoying the attraction’s beer hall, ice rink and fairground rides.

A source said: “With all their millions, Tom and Elsina can live the high life and never have to be near the public.

"But since they’ve been in London, they have been going out and about without anyone noticing them.

“Last week they went on a secret date to Winter Wonderland so they could see the attractions.

“It is a really romantic spot for couples — and Tom and Elsina blended in perfectly.

“He had people on hand to ensure they could be whisked away if they were spotted but no one batted an eyelid.

“They walked around all the attractions and took it all in, just like everyone else.”

Cruise has been attempting to woo the Russian model since they met, with the Top Gun actor reportedly hiring the entire floor of Mayfair restaurant Novikov earlier this month.

According to reports, the star splashed out around £500 on dinner at the venue - which is one of the capital’s top restaurant - before tipping staff £100.

A fellow diner told The Sun: “Tom seemed very loved up and was hanging on every word Elsina was saying. They seemed physically very close.

“They were joined by his American security guard, who stepped in when a member of staff asked for a picture. She was dressed to the nines in a sparkly dress and black fur coat.”

Khayrova split from her ex Tsvetkov three years ago.

They had been married for ten years and lived in a £22 million mansion in Surrey before they went their separate ways.

Their divorce was settled in the High Court after Khayrova was accused of attempting to hide her collection of designer handbags.

Cruise’s rep has been approached for comment.