Tom Cruise ‘has moved back to US after five years in UK’

Tom Cruise is said to have moved back to America.

The actor has been living in the UK for the last five years as he filmed projects including his latest ‘Mission: Impossible’ film and reportedly spent a fortune buying a penthouse in central London.

But the 62-year-old ‘Top Gun’ star is now said to be moving back to his native US as filming has wrapped on ‘Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning II’.

A source told The Sun: “Tom has made the UK his home for five years and he absolutely loves it here.

“There is no doubt he'll be back at some point when he greases the wheels for the next ‘Mission: Impossible’ outing, but Tom is looking forward to returning to the US to be closer to his son Connor and his friends.

“The transformation has been pretty incredible – England has done him and his wider reputation the world of good, and he's so much happier for it.”

Tom is said to have said farewell to his loyal British film crew before recently boarding his helicopter at Battersea to head back to the US.

The actor used Britain as his base for the filming of ‘Dead Reckoning’ parts one and two.

But Tom is literally heading into a storm with his move as the US has been battered by Hurricane Milton in the last week.

The actor’s large apartment complex in Clearwater, Florida, is expected to be in the eye of the storm and the Mail Online reported Tom was spotted in London “sporting a concerned look amid the news of Milton's destructive power”.

More than 100 homes were destroyed in St Lucie County by Hurricane Milton and millions of terrified Florida residents have evacuated.

Tom has owned his apartment in Florida since 2016 and is said to have been “happy” there due to its proximity to the international headquarters for Scientology.