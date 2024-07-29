Tom Daley's son gatecrashes live BBC interview in cute moment

Tom Daley's son made the perfect gatecrasher as he interrupted the diver's interview at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Daley won the fifth Olympic medal - following one gold and three bronzes - of his career as he secured silver alongside Noah Williams in the 10m platform synchronised diving event on Monday (July 29).

The event marked the first time that his family - husband Dustin Lance Black and their two sons - had seen Daley collect an Olympic medal after the previous edition was held behind closed doors in Tokyo back in 2021, and his son Phoenix certainly made the most of the occasion.

As Daley was interviewed by the BBC following his performance, the diver was interrupted as Phoenix threw his cup towards his father, with the Olympian saying: "That was when I was at my happiest because my family were here and they got to see that - and Phoenix is trying to kill people by throwing his juice cup."

The interviewer remarked that Phoenix's move was because he wanted to relive the experience for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, with Daley subsequently remaining coy on his future as he said: "I don't know. Right now, I want to enjoy today and then we'll see what the future holds."

The amusing live blunder was commented upon by several followers, with one writing on X/Twitter saying: "Oh my goodness, as a fellow parent of younger children, this is just... Clearly his son is saying 'Another!!' Olympics in 2028. Congratulations, @TomDaley1994 !!"

Tom Daley's son throwing a juice cup to him while he's on TV 😂



Daley (tried) to answer a question about his future in diving...#Paris2024 #Olympics #BBCOlympics pic.twitter.com/VRc5wz2pRE — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 29, 2024

"Such a cute moment," wrote a second follower, with a third adding: "Haha kids joke so much."

"Cute Support," surmised another viewer, with a fifth describing the moment as "adorable".

The 2024 Paris Olympics, which got underway on Friday (July 26) with the unique opening ceremony, will run until August 11.

