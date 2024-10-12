Who Is Tom DeLonge's Wife? All About Marie DeLonge and Her Relationship with the Blink-182 Rocker

Tom DeLonge and Marie DeLonge got married in a private ceremony in May 2021

Tom DeLonge/Instagram Tom and Marie DeLonge

Blink-182 vocalist Tom DeLonge announced his engagement to Marie Berryman in 2021, after a year-long secret relationship.

DeLonge, who also plays with the band Angels and Airwaves, married his second wife later that year in a low-key ceremony.

In 2019, the singer and guitarist had divorced his ex-wife Jennifer Jenkins after 18 years of marriage and two years of separation. The former couple share two children, Ava Elizabeth and Jonas Rocket DeLonge, who they continue to co-parent.

His current wife, Marie, also has two children from a previous relationship, who DeLonge also parents.

So, who is Tom DeLonge's wife? Here’s everything to know about Marie DeLonge and her relationship with the rockstar.

DeLonge has called his wife "wise"

Tom DeLonge/Instagram Tom and Marie DeLonge

Marie is four years younger than her husband, according to his 2019 Instagram caption.

Despite their small age gap, the rocker also noted that Marie is “like 100 [times] wiser.”

They went public in 2019

Tom DeLonge/Instagram Tom and Marie DeLonge

DeLonge and Marie first became Instagram official in December 2019.

The musician had recently finalized his divorce from his high school sweetheart after two years of separation when they announced the news.

DeLonge and Marie kept their engagement a secret

Tom DeLonges/Instagram Tom and Marie DeLonge

In April 2021, Tom casually announced on Instagram that he and Marie had been engaged for over a year. Although their relationship became public in late 2019, they kept most details under wraps, including their engagement.

DeLonge later humorously apologized to fans, saying, "Sorry I only told you all a couple days ago,"​ via social media.

They had a simple courthouse wedding

Tom DeLonges/Instagram Tom and Marie DeLonge

Instead of a grand wedding, the couple tied the knot in a simple courthouse ceremony in May 2021. DeLonge shared in a heartfelt post that Marie is “the most amazing person I have ever met. She never judges, totally accepts you for who you are, and is full of love for everyone and everything.”

The rockstar added she “genuinely” supports his creativity. “With her, I feel free. She is the BEST,” he wrote.

On their big day, DeLonge wore a dark sweater and a beanie, while Marie donned a fitted white dress with straps.

Marie is a mother of two

Tom DeLonge/Instagram Tom and Marie DeLonge

Before meeting DeLonge, Marie was already a mother to two sons from a previous relationship. According to DeLonge, it was “important” to him to be with another parent.

“One becomes selfless through bringing a child into this world. She has two amazing little boys, that I have been honored to get to know over the past 2 years,” he wrote on Instagram in 2019. He added he was excited for “all the kiddos” to spend that year’s Christmas together.

She makes DeLonge "feel like Superman"

Buda Mendes/Getty Images Tom DeLonge in March 2024

DeLonge has been very vocal about how supportive Marie is of his artistic ambitions, from his music to his UFO research and hot sauce label, among other ventures.

In a candid Instagram post, paired with a photo of the couple on tour, DeLonge recalled how dating “didn’t feel right” after his divorce.

“I finally started dating this amazing woman, it quickly became very clear that I finally met a best friend, and soulmate for life. I now kind of feel like Superman, love it,” he wrote.

In another post, DeLonge claimed, “This woman has changed my life.”

She keeps her personal life private

Tom DeLonge/Instagram Tom and Marie DeLonge

Despite being in the public eye, DeLonge and Marie have kept their relationship out of the spotlight.

He occasionally posts photos of his wife on Instagram, but doesn’t share much about their family life or marriage. Her social media is also kept private, and not much is known about her career and previous life.

